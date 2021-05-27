Jill Halfpenny leads cast of new Channel 5 thriller The Holiday

Jill Halfpenny will star in a television adaptation of bestselling novel The Holiday, which is currently in production for broadcast on Channel 5.

The story follows Kate, a woman who discovers that her husband is having an affair during a luxurious holiday somewhere in the Mediterranean.

The troubled couple are sharing a villa with four of Kate’s closest friends, one of which is the adulterous partner, but she doesn’t realise that the guilty party could be prepared to kill in order to keep their secret safe.

Jill Halfpenny said: “TM Logan’s novel, The Holiday, was such a joy to bring to life and filming with such a talented cast was just fantastic! Portraying Kate’s dream holiday turn into a nightmare was great fun and hopefully the fans of the book, and those who have yet to discover it, will enjoy the rollercoaster journey we take you on with this gripping thriller.”

The ensemble cast also includes Owen McDonnell (Killing Eve) as Kate’s cheating husband Sean, while Lara McDonnell (Artemis Fowl) and Aidan McCann (Red Rock) play their children, Lucy and Daniel.

Liv Mjones (Midsommar) and Siobhan Hewlett (Redemption) play friends Jenny and Rowan, with Aidan McCardle (The Trial of Christine Keeler) and Andrew Macklin (Doctor Who) as their respective husbands, Alistair and Russ.

Rounding out the supporting cast are Molly McCann (Herself), Cat Simmons (Ordinary Lies) and newcomer Shaun O’Callaghan Wade.

The Holiday is currently in production and will debut later this year on Channel 5, consisting of four episodes in total, clocking in at approximately 60 minutes each.

TM Logan’s novel of the same name, which spent 10 weeks in the Sunday Times bestsellers list upon release back in 2019, has been adapted for the screen by Michael Crompton (Safe House).

The Holiday premieres on Channel 5 later this year.