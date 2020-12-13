"The pot is boiling. You can imagine this probably would start a war," he said. "It's 86 children, but at a time where the birth rate is so much smaller, it might as well be 86,000 children being being taken from a country."

"And I think that has been very juicy, the international elements of the show. In some ways you forget, or I forget, because the show is so personal and so much about June, that it's a show about refugees, and it's a show about international relations. Everybody who's in Canada on our show is a refugee. That's what they're living, the refugee life."

"And refugees have been very much in the news in the last five, 10 years, and that's the journey you're seeing: what happens after you cross the border? For Emily (Alexis Bledel), Moira (Samira Wiley) and now for Rita (Amanda Brugel), these people are living with the question of how much Gilead did they bring with them to Canada," he continued. "That's what Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) said: 'Gilead is within you.' Which means you carry it around."

The writer and producer, who developed the series for Hulu in 2017, also revealed that filming for season four is still underway and addressed the possibility of a fifth season, saying that he would have had very different ideas about the show's future before the pandemic.

"The writing staff and I have talked about it extensively about where we're going precisely, but I do feel like after this year, it's a good time to reassess," he said.

"So I know where I am in the story, and I do feel like we're kind of reaching kind of a pivot point, but whether that's the end or not, I don't know," he said. "It just feels like it's a good time to reassess what you were thinking, just because the story world has opened up because the real world has changed so much."

If season four is set to be the series' last outing, fans needn't fear – Miller gave an update on where he is with spin-off The Testaments, which is based on Margaret Atwood's 2019 sequel of the same name.

He said that it's "full-steam ahead" despite COVID, adding: "You're kind of already laying the groundwork for The Testaments [on The Handmaid's Tale], because now I know a little bit about more in the future than I knew before."

Season four of The Handmaid's Tale is expected to arrive on Hulu in 2021.