"The Good Doctor has been a once in a lifetime opportunity, but it’s time to say goodbye," co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman and fellow executive producer Erin Gunn said at the time in a statement.

"We are incredibly proud of the work we’ve done and the message we’ve been privileged to be a part of. We look forward to giving our fantastic fans, the truly extraordinary Freddie Highmore, the rest of our talented actors (and friends), and the best crew in the business the series ending that you all deserve.

"Thank you, Sony; thank you, ABC; thank you all."

Highmore, who’s also an executive producer on the series, said: "Playing Dr Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life.

"I will always be grateful to David, Liz and Erin, as well as the hugely talented — and lovely — cast, writers and crew who made this show possible. Caring deeply is what got us here.

"Thank you to Sony and ABC, and to everyone who has watched along at home. With love from Vancouver … tequila, stat!"

The Good Doctor isn’t the only long-running ABC drama set to end this season, with Station 19 also set to close out its run with a seventh outing.

"Thanks to David Shore and Liz Friedman’s creative direction and anchored by Freddie Highmore’s performance, The Good Doctor has captivated audiences, who have deeply connected with Dr Shaun Murphy and the staff at San Jose St Bonaventure Hospital," added Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich.

"As we prepare to finish this beloved story, words cannot express our gratitude for the incredible cast, crew and our partners at Sony and ABC Signature for the lasting impact they’ve made."

This marks the end for the Good Doctor franchise, as ABC recently chose not to go ahead with the proposed spin-off, The Good Lawyer, which was introduced as a backdoor pilot episode of the show last season.

So, with that in mind, read on for everything you need to know about the seventh and final season of The Good Doctor.

The medical drama is slated to premiere on Tuesday 20th February 2024 on ABC at 10pm ET/PT, airing weekly after that.

Instalments will also air the following day on Hulu.

A UK release date for the seventh season is yet to be announced.

The Good Doctor season 7 cast: Who is returning?

Paige Spara and Freddie Highmore in The Good Doctor season 7. ABC/ YouTube.

Freddie Highmore will be back as Dr Shaun Murphy.

He'll be joined by a slew of returning actors, including Richard Schiff as Dr Aaron Glassman, Will Yun Lee as Dr Alex Park and Fiona Gubelmann as Dr Morgan Reznick.

Christina Chang will also be back as Dr Audrey Lim, while Paige Spara will return as Lea Dilallo-Murphy, Noah Galvin as Dr Asher Wolke and Bria Henderson as Dr Jordan Allen.

Meanwhile, original cast member Chuku Modu, who returned as a midway in season 6, has been promoted to a series regular on the medical drama, playing Dr Jared Kalu.

Some fan favourites won’t be returning for the upcoming instalment, however.

Back in April 2023, it was confirmed that Danny Perez actor Brandon Larracuente would be leaving the show after season 6, while original Good Doctor cast member Will Harper has also exited after opting to run for Senate.

The Good Doctor season 7 plot: What could happen?

After season 6 culminated in the birth of Shaun Murphy and Lea’s (Paige Spara) son, Steve Aaron Murphy, it looks like the upcoming instalment will follow Shaun as he transitions into the role of a father.

Alongside the news that the show will end with season 7, ABC released a farewell promo, containing highlights from the previous six seasons, as well as a look at one of the medical drama’s upcoming episodes.

In the scene, Shaun prepares to leave for work and tells Lea and their newborn son that he’s going to miss them. Watch below:

San Jose St Bonaventure Hospital will also be dealing with the sudden absence of Dr Perez, who left to seek treatment for his opioid addiction back home with his family in Texas, and Dr Andrews, who resigned as president of the hospital last season.

The Good Doctor season 7 will premiere on 20th February 2024 on ABC at 10pm ET/PT.

