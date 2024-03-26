Across the six episodes, the investigation certainly intensified, with the season 1 finale delivering quite the cliffhanger. It's a good thing, then, that season 2 is currently in production so we can start to piece together the larger mystery at the heart of the series.

But when can we expect the second season to air? Read on for everything you need to know about The Gone season 2 – but be warned, there are major spoilers ahead.

Will there be a The Gone season 2?

Diana (Acushla-Tara Kupe) and Theo (Richard Flood) in The Gone. BBC/Kotare Productions/Geoffrey H Short

There will be!

The Gone was given the green light earlier this year by broadcasters RTÉ and TVNZ for a second season. Filming kicked off in February this year in Auckland, New Zealand and is set to continue in Dublin and other parts of Ireland in the coming months.

New Zealander Michael Bennett and Ireland’s Anna McPartlin, are on board the second season, joined by Peter Burger and Hannah Quinn, who are directing the second season episodes.

As for when we can expect the new season to air, we don't have a confirmed release date just yet.

But with production getting underway on the series now, we're sure it won't be long before a release date is announced. The previous first season was released in New Zealand in May 2023, with the series coming to BBC Four and iPlayer just this month.

At the time of BBC's acquisition of the series, Sue Deeks, head of BBC Programme Acquisition, says: “Set amongst the beautiful New Zealand landscape, The Gone is an atmospheric and suspenseful mystery thriller, guaranteed to keep viewers guessing until the very end.”

So, if that pattern is to continue, we could be looking at a staggered release for UK fans of the show – we'll keep you updated.

The Gone season 2 cast speculation

Diana (Acushla-Tara Kupe) and Theo (Richard Flood) in The Gone. BBC/Kotare Productions/Geoffrey H.Short

One of the main draws of The Gone season 1 was, undoubtedly, its leads – so fans of the crime drama will be pleased to know that Richard Flood will return as detective Theo Richter alongside Acushla-Tara Kupe as Kiwi cop Diana Huia.

In recent images of the filming of season 2, Games of Thrones star Michelle Fairley was spotted with Flood, so there's plenty more to dig into in regards to her character judge Hannah Martin.

As for who may not be making an appearance in season 2, the end of season 1 obviously left on the cliffhanger that hints that Aileen Ryan (Carolyn Bracken) may have been murdered. So, it remains to be seen whether we can anticipate Aileen's continuation on in the series.

Another person who won't be seen in season 2 will be Ronan (Simon Mead) who was murdered by Mayor Ken Armstrong (Matt Whelan). Despite trying to turn a gun on himself to evade going to prison, Sinead managed to intervene and stop the fatal shot. That means we could be seeing Ken again – but will most likely be from behind bars.

Richard Flood as Theo Richter

Acushla-Tara Kupe as DS Diana Huia

Rachel Morgan as Sinead Martin

Michelle Fairley as Hannah Martin

Vanessa Rare as Wiki Huia

Wayne Hapi as Buster Huia

Manu Bennett as Tamati Davidson

What will The Gone season 2 be about?

Aileen (Carolyn Bracken) in The Gone. BBC/Kotare Productions/Geoffrey H Short

Things definitely ended on quite the shocking note at the end of season 1, with the fate of Irish investigative journalist Aileen Ryan (Carolyn Bracken) looking rather bleak indeed.

At the end of the season 1 finale, Aileen visited the mountain shack and came across some bones but was interrupted by a mysterious figure – one she seemed to recognise. Things get even darker when Theo called her from the airport to board their flight back to Ireland now that the case is solved – but we then see that her blood-stained mobile phone is left ringing.

Is she dead? Or has she been seriously hurt? Either way, we're sure Aileen stumbled across something larger afoot in New Zealand. Whether it's connected to the Fallon family remains to be seen, but seeing as Aileen has spent years investigating the Irish drug family, it's certainly likely that it could be someone Aileen's come across in her own research.

Lest we forget that the local people also thought that Sinead and Ronan's disappearance had the same hallmarks as a 17-year-old mountain murder, so it's very likely that season 2 could delve further into that larger case and its implications on the community.

Is there a trailer for The Gone season 2?

Not yet! As the new season has just commenced filming recently, we're sure it'll only be a matter of time before we get further announcements, images and a trailer.

For now, you can watch the trailer for season 1 below.

The Gone is available to watch on iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

