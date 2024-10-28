Eva Morgan played the role of Kelly, who suffers the attack, while Trigger Point star Warren Brown played her father, Paul, in the drama series set against a backdrop depicting the dangerously demanding world of elite sport.

The Gathering also starred Vinette Robinson (Boiling Point), Sadie Soverall (Saltburn), Richard Coyle (Then You Run), Sonny Walker (The Responder), Ryan Quarmby (The Last Kingdom) and newcomer Luca Kamleh-Chapman.

The series received generally positive reviews from critics, but struggled in live broadcast ratings, with Broadcast reporting that viewership dipped to 590,000 with the show's second episode.

The Gathering was thought to have performed better on Channel 4's free streaming service – also called Channel 4 – with executive producer Simon Heath telling The Sun (via Deadline) that it "performed very well".

Nevertheless, he added that "there are new people in charge and new priorities", which led to the decision to pull the plug on the series after its first season.

Heath's World Productions is also known for hit dramas Line of Duty, Malpractice, Showtrial, Karen Pirie and Vigil, with Brown telling RadioTimes.com that the company's "good track record" was one reason why he signed on for The Gathering.

He added: "I just thought Helen [Walsh]’s script was fantastic, and the world that she created and these characters that were in the same world but with different dynamics. It just felt so authentic, and so real, and really gripped me.

"At times it is dark and harrowing, and you are pushed, and it's such an emotional roller coaster. But I do think there's plenty of fun in there. I think Kelly is hilarious, and little Tate [played by Max Johnson]."

The Gathering is available to stream on Channel 4.

