The Durrells returned to ITV for a third series of sun-drenched whimsy on Sunday night – and it was just what many viewers needed to get through an evening of snowy blizzards in the UK.

Set in Corfu, the show has become a form of escapism for some fans, who were overjoyed to see it returning to screens.

The Corfu tourism board must do very well out of The Durrells, given that many people on Twitter were fantasising about jetting off to sunny Greece...

Not only did Corfu look tempting, but so did Sri Lanka – with The Good Karma Hospital airing straight afterwards on ITV...

