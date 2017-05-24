“I think the clothes stay on this year,” Turner revealed at a screening of the first episode of the new series. "Maybe there's some topless sleeping, but I can’t remember.”

The new series sees Turner’s Ross at a crossroads with his wife Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) after his sexual dalliance with Elizabeth (Heida Reed) which saw his former lover fall pregnant.

Is the child Ross’s? Turner himself wouldn’t say, but while the Poldarks' feud with the Warleggans is as intense as ever, the tension will be relieved by the arrival of a clutch of new characters for the new run starting in June.

More like this

They include a new governess called Morwenna played by Ellise Chappell and Demelza's two brothers – religious minded Sam (Tom York) and the more fun-loving Drake (Harry Richardson) who takes rather a shine to Morwenna.

But whether they will provide Ross some competition in the hunk stakes is questionable.

Richardson recently confided to RadioTimes.com that his scything is not quite up to the leading man's.

“I did try and have a go with a prop scythe but those things are impossible to cut with. It’s really hard, proper manual labour and I gave up," he said. "It’s a lot harder than it looks.”

Not for this man it's not...

Advertisement

Poldark series three returns to BBC1 in June