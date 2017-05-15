They are pictured between newcomer Morwenna (Ellise Chappell) who plays the part of governess to Elizabeth (Heida Reed).

But fear not Aidan Turner fans: Ross's position as heartthrob-in-chief is safe.

“You can’t compete with Aidan, man,” Richardson tells RadioTimes.com, adding that his scything is not quite up to the leading man's.

“I did try and have a go with a prop scythe but those things are impossible to cut with. It’s really hard, proper manual labour and I gave up," he says. "It’s a lot harder than it looks.”

Not when Aidan does it of course...

Richardson added that he loved his time filming the third series and couldn’t believe his luck in landing the part.

“I grew up on BBC dramas – my Mum was a huge fan and she remembered the first series of Poldark. It was amazing to be a part of it – and a bit surreal for her.

“The whole cast was incredibly welcome to the new people in the show."

The new series will pick up where the last left off – when Ross rode to the rescue in time-honoured fashion to save his wife and the villagers from a capital charge of incitement to riot.

He also inadvertently saved George Warleggan and Elizabeth, now ensconced in Trenwith as a married couple, while patching things up with Demelza. Dwight Enys and Caroline were reunited and Elizabeth was about to have a baby when we last saw her.

Other new characters for the third series include a rather colourful new vicar, Osborne Whitworth (Christian Brassington), who will be causing mayhem in Cornwall alongside his friend George.

Aristocrat Hugh Armitage (Josh Whitehouse) will also be arriving in a move which causes many problems for Ross and Demelza.

Aidan Turner will be back (obviously) as Ross as will Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza, along with Heida Reed as Elizabeth, Jack Farthing as dastardly George Warleggan, Ruby Bentall as Verity, Luke Norris as Dr Dwight Enys and Caroline Blakiston as Aunt Agatha.

Series two newcomers – Gabriella Wilde as Caroline Penvenen and John Nettles as Ray Penvenen – have also been named in the cast, as has Beatie Edney who will return as Prudie Painter. But she will be without her husband, the lovable scamp Jud (Phil Davis).

Series three will draw on books five and six from Winston Graham’s 12-book Poldark series, Black Moon (set between 1794 and 1795) and The Four Swans (1795-1797).

Poldark series three returns to BBC1 in June