He is played by actor Christian Brassington - who was Boris Johnson in the More4 drama-documentary When Boris Met Dave.

That examined Boris Johnson and David Cameron's shared past at Eton and Oxford, including the young Tory gunslingers’ Bullingdon Club antics. Which is obviously a world away from sex-crazed vicars.

In series two, Aidan Turner’s Ross Poldark continues to get in pickle after pickle, but fans can rest assured that Poldark series 3 is in the middle of filming and our man will be centre stage when it returns next year.

But of course he will not be alone, and there will be a host of new faces in the next series including Demelza’s two brothers, Drake and Sam, Elizabeth's governess cousin Morwenna and the fabulously named Tholly Tregirls who will be played by Our Girl and Shameless star Sean Gilder.

Tregirls is a reckless womaniser, who hails from Ross' youth and will be the main source of comedy in the (expected) sad absence of factotum Jud Paynter (Phil Davies) from series 3.

Another new character is aristocrat Hugh Armitage, portrayed by Josh Whitehouse, star of the Bafta-nominated film Northern Soul.

But we have a feeling that Osborne Whitworth is going to be the one to watch.

And with a friend, the dastardly George Warleggan...

And here is is played by Biggins in the 1970s...

Poldark continues Sundays, 9pm BBC1