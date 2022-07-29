The series follows her as she tries to piece together exactly how her life looked before her head trauma, and why she would have tried to kill herself when she had a seemingly perfect life.

Mbatha-Raw's co-stars include Oliver Jackson-Cohen, as Sophie's husband James, as well Stephan James as Baden and Ari Graynor as Caroline. But who else stars in the series and who do they play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Surface on Apple TV+.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays Sophie

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie in Surface Apple TV+

Who is Sophie? Sophie is a woman who is suffering from extreme memory loss following a head trauma. This is believed to have come from a suicide attempt, but she begins to question whether this is the case or whether she is being lied to.

Where have I seen Gugu Mbatha-Raw before? Mbatha-Raw has had major TV roles in series including Doctor Who, The Girl Before, Black Mirror, The Morning Show and Loki. Meanwhile, her major film roles have included appearances in Beauty and The Beast, Belle, A Wrinkle in Time and The Cloverfield Paradox.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen plays James

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as James in Surface Apple TV+

Who is James? James is Sophie's husband who she begins to believe is lying to her about her life before the accident.

Where have I seen Oliver Jackson-Cohen before? Jackson-Cohen is a English actor, probably best known for playing Adrian in The Invisible Man, while he has also had roles in The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Mr Selfridge

Stephan James plays Baden

Stephan James as Baden in Surface Apple TV+

Who is Baden? Baden is a man who seems to hold the key to Sophie's past.

Where have I seen Stephan James before? James is best known for his starring role in If Beale Street Could Talk, while he has also appeared in Selma, 21 Bridges and the series Homecoming.

Ari Graynor plays Caroline

Ari Graynor as Caroline in Surface Apple TV+

Who is Caroline? Caroline is Sophie's best friend.

Where have I seen Ari Graynor before? Graynor is an American actress known for series including Mrs America, Bad Teacher and Fringe, while she has appeared in films such as The Disaster Artist.

Marianne Jean-Baptiste plays Hannah

Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Hannah in Surface Apple TV+

Who is Hannah? Hannah is Sophie's therapist.

Where have I seen Marianne Jean-Baptiste before? Jean-Baptiste is an English actor who recently appeared in Master of None, while she has previously had roles in Blindspot, Broadchurch and Homecoming.

François Arnaud plays Harrison

François Arnaud as Harrison in Surface Apple TV+

Who is Harrison? Harrison is James's colleague and friend.

Where have I seen François Arnaud before? Arnaud is a Canadian actor known for The Moodys, Blindspot and UnREAL amongst other series and films.

The first three episodes of Surface will stream on Apple TV+ from Friday 29th July 2022, with further episodes being released weekly.

