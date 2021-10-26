Succession renewed for season 4 as third season heats up

Just two episodes into the second season of Succession and the hit HBO drama has confirmed its renewal for season four.

The show announced the good news on Twitter, sharing a clip from the well-known title sequence with the simple statement: “Renewed for season 4.”

There was an instant outpouring of joy in the replies to the post, with fans celebrating the news that the comedy drama would be returning for another season after the current one ends.

The announcement means the series definitely won’t be concluding with the finale of the third run, which is currently airing on HBO and Sky Atlantic and streaming on NOW, prompting inevitable questions about where the plot will go from here.

As it stands, the Roy family remain locked in their battle for supremacy as Logan’s (Brian Cox) children wrestle to take their place in the big chair when he does (eventually) retire as CEO of Waystar Royco.

With Kendall (Jeremy Strong) having made his boldest play yet at the climax of season two, throwing his father under the bus in a dramatic press conference, it remains to be seen how the teams will shape up as he goes head-to-head with his dad in a bid to take over the company.

Episode two of season three aired earlier this week, with seven more to come – and now we have a confirmed fourth season to look forward to…

Succession continues Monday at 9pm on Sky Atlantic and will be available to stream on catch-up and NOW.