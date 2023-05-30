As the world mourns the end of hit drama Succession , fans continue to pore over the finale's details and look to the cast of the series for clarity about the show's ending.

It was one hell of a rollercoaster end but series star Jeremy Strong (who plays Kendall Roy) has revealed that, actually, he thinks things could have turned out very differently for his character.

Speaking to Vanity Fair about the ending of Succession, Strong was asked about the last scene where we see him leave the offices after the deal goes through and walk to the river with Colin behind him.

He sits down and looks despondently at the horizon, but Strong admits that he felt a "calling" for something more dramatic for his character.

He explains: "That day, we were shooting down in Battery Park, and it was the coldest day in like, a century in New York. One of those days in February that they'd closed schools. I'd never been so cold in my whole life...

"I found myself thinking about the ninth circle of hell, which in Dante's Inferno is a frozen lake. The worst part of hell is ice cold, and so that scene became about that. It was so cold. It was almost burning."

He continues: "As scripted, it was meant to end with an aerial shot where we see Kendall walking, and we see Colin following him.

"I begged [creator Jesse Armstrong and director Mark Mylod], 'Can we go to the water? I want to keep walking.' We ended up at the bitter end of Battery Park, facing the water. I'd never seen waves like that in the East River. It felt biblical. And there was this terrible clanging on some scaffolding nearby.

"We didn't know what we were looking for, but something profound happened. We only had about eight minutes to shoot that piece at the end because the sun was going down. The water was calling to me. It felt right to all of us."

More like this

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Explaining his logic about the water, he says: "Listen to the John Berryman poem that Jesse has named these finales after. John Berryman himself died by suicide, jumping into the frozen river.

"I tried to go into the water after we cut – I got up from that bench and went as fast as I could over the barrier and onto the pilings, and the actor playing Colin raced over.

"I didn't know I was gonna do that, and he didn't know, but he raced over and stopped me. I don't know whether in that moment I felt that Kendall just wanted to die – I think he did – or if he wanted to be saved by essentially a proxy of his father."

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy in Succession. HBO

Strong continued: "To me, what happens at the board vote is an extinction level event for this character. There's no coming back from that.

"But what I love about the way Jesse chose to end it, it’s a much stronger ending philosophically, and has more integrity to what Jesse's overall very bleak vision is of mankind - which is that, fundamentally, people don't really change. They don't do the spectacular, dramatic thing.

"Instead, there's a kind of doom loop that we're all stuck in, and Kendall is trapped in this sort of silent scream with Colin there as both a bodyguard and a jailer."

He added: "I also don't know if [Kendall] would've had the courage to actually go in that water, because my God, it would've been hard to do. But I think you even feel on a cellular level the intention or the longing to cross that threshold. The way [Armstrong] leaves us with a kind of ambivalence stays true to his vision."

While a Kendall death would've certainly plummeted the series finale to another dramatic dimension, it's safe to say that showrunner Jesse Armstrong believes that the series ended in the way it was always supposed to.

In the Controlling The Narrative featurette (via Deadline) which aired after the finale, Armstrong admitted: “Tom being the eventual successor, that had been something that I thought was the right ending for quite a while.

“Even though he’s not exactly the most powerful monarch you’ll ever meet, his power comes from Matsson. Those figures who drift upwards and make themselves amenable to powerful people are around.”

Read More

Succession airs on Sky Atlantic and NOW with all seasons available to watch on Sky and stream on NOW – sign up for Sky TV here.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.