Succession season 4 featured surprise cameo from Brian Cox’s wife

Episode 9 certainly put them through their paces. Logan Roy’s funeral was always going to be a tense affair, but even with all the drama going on, viewers spotted a cameo from Brian Cox’s real-life wife, who played one of Logan Roy’s many mistresses.

The end of Succession is in sight, with the upcoming final episode likely to finally settle the matter of succession . We’re sure it won’t be a smooth transfer of power, even if we don’t know which, if any, of the Roy siblings will come out on top.

Nicole Ansari-Cox appeared as Sally-Anne, who Lady Caroline explains is the woman Logan had an affair with when their marriage was falling apart.

I am actually obsessed that they got Nicole Ansari (Brian Cox's wife) to play Sally-Anne #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/UgWG7ryDMx — Farah Sadek (@rhythmnbIooms) May 22, 2023

Ansari-Cox is an actor, director and yoga therapist, with acting credits on Law & Order, Deadwood and German cop show Tatort.

Sally-Anne, who got a front-row seat at the funeral, wasn’t the only mistress in attendance, with Zoe Winters’s Kerry also joining Harriet Walter’s Caroline and Hiam Abbass’s Marcia.

The episode featured plenty of highs and lows for the siblings, and even left Roman’s fate up in the air after he failed to deliver his eulogy and later got himself punched after antagonising a group of protestors.

Luckily we don’t have long to wait before we find out what happened to the troublesome middle child and the further impact of the election on him and his siblings’ lives.

