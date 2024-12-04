But rehearsals are plunged into chaos when a cast member dies mysteriously...

In our exclusive clip (above), the sisters can be seen looking at a turkey before they are interrupted by Reverend Mother Adrian (Carolyn Pickles), who needs volunteers for the Sunday School Medley pantomime auditions – and Sister Boniface (Lorna Watson) can't think of anything worse!

Reverend Mother and Sister Boniface. U

As she repeats the words back to herself, Sister Boniface and two others can be seen tied to the ground with children running around them in a circle.

While hoping for anything but, Boniface is forced to volunteer as Sister Reginald (Virginia Fiol) is excused in order to "fatten" up the turkey.

"Can Sister Boniface catch the killer before they strike again? Will GSADS give the public the festive theatrical treat they deserve? And, most importantly, can Sam and Felix pull off a polka in a pantomime horse?" the official synopsis reads.

And if you can't get enough of Sister Boniface and her sleuthing ways, the fourth season is expected to land on TV screens sometime in 2025.

Elsewhere in season 4, "a bucking bronco goes haywire on the set of a game show, a killer scarecrow stalks the streets of Great Slaughter, the Scottish invade, a femme fatale drops to her death in a stunt gone wrong and to top it all CC Lowsley has arranged something called 'team building'".

"Meanwhile, Reverend Mother Adrian (Carolyn Pickles) is keeping a secret, one that could tear the sisters' lives apart as they know it."

There's certainly a lot in store!

With the usual cast members returning, season 4 guest stars will include Les Dennis (Coronation Street), Katherine Kingsley (The Larkins), Martyn Ellis (Renegade Nell), Mina Anwar (The Sarah Jane Adventures), Ed Birch (The Witcher) and Daniel Laurie (Call the Midwife).

Sister Boniface Mysteries will return for a Christmas special on Friday 20th December at 8pm and a fourth season in 2025, which will air on UKTV's U&Drama and on BritBox International.

