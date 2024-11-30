The first of the idents, titled Christmas Jumpers, sees Wallace, Gromit and their new smart gnome Norbot, who will be seen in this year's film, settling down to watch TV at home in matching Christmas jumpers, amidst an array of Wallace’s inventions designed to make relaxing on the sofa even easier.

The second, titled Big Light-Up, sees Gromit’s attempt at a more traditional Christmas tree being quickly usurped by Wallace’s own, mechanical version, while the third, titled Ice Sculpture, sees Wallace, Gromit and Norbot making ice sculptures, but Norbot’s takes a familiarly sinister turn.

You can watch all three throughout this article.

Sean Clarke, Managing Director of Aardman, said of the idents: "You truly know Christmas has arrived when the BBC reveal their iconic idents, so it was an honour and privilege to be asked if we could this year mark the return of Wallace & Gromit with some unique and entertaining idents that I’m confident will bring a smile to everyone’s face throughout the festive season."

Meanwhile, Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer for the BBC added: "We’re so excited to have Wallace & Gromit back on the BBC this Christmas Day and what better way to mark their return than by taking over the airwaves with three joyous festive idents created especially by the masterful team at Aardman.

"Now famous around the world, Wallace & Gromit are a true homegrown success story and at the BBC we’re incredibly proud to continue our longstanding relationship and premiere their new adventure, Vengeance Most Fowl."

Vengeance Most Fowl will see the return of the duo's most iconic nemesis Feathers McGraw, who they last took on in their second adventure, The Wrong Trousers.

He most recently popped up in a cameo appearance in another Aardman property, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget – although that was very much a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl comes to BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day.

