Meanwhile, we get a sense of this season's case, which will see the team attempting to track down a murder witness who has gone on the run.

You can watch the full trailer right here now.

Alongside the trailer, the BBC has also released a first-look image from the season (above), which features Jensen and Tosh star Alison O'Donnell.

The official synopsis for the new season says that it sees "Met Police Detective Inspector Ruth Calder return to her native Shetland to retrieve the vulnerable witness to a gangland murder".

Read more:

The synopsis continues: "Tosh must pause her investigation into a string of mysterious animal deaths to help Calder find the witness before it’s too late.

"However, Calder's hostility to Shetland will challenge Tosh's view of her adopted home, and their journey into the darker recesses of Shetland's past and present will test this fragile new partnership."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jensen previously told RadioTimes.com that Calder's arrival will "bring a whole new dynamic to everyone else", with this season being the first not to feature Douglas Henshall's DI Jimmy Perez.

She continued: "It's kind of almost more about the other people – about how Alison and all the other characters are going to relate to Ruth Calder, so that'll be really interesting."

Shetland season 8 will air on BBC One on Wednesday 1st November at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.