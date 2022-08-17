At the end of episode 2, not only is Connor Cairns still missing, his girlfriend Byrd Fleming has been murdered. Her body was discovered in the boot of a car that was on the verge of being crushed at a scrapyard.

Before Shetland season 7 arrived on our screens, Jimmy Perez star Douglas Henshall said that the case the team are tasked with solving gets "murkier and murkier" as the series progresses – and he wasn't exaggerating.

Had the vehicle been pulverised, she would have disappeared without a trace.

That development raises a raft of questions about Byrd and several other characters.

She left a voicemail on Connor's phone at the beginning of the episode in which she instructed him to contact her, otherwise she'd "talk to the police". Did the pair formulate a plan together, with Connor's disappearing act part of their plot?

Byrd is clearly concealing vital information about her boyfriend from the authorities and his family, but the specifics of that are not yet known.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Martin Otina, a photographer who is staying at the Cairns' guest house (more on him later), also spotted Byrd on her phone while a group of locals were out searching for him. When she clocked that he was watching her, she quickly excused herself, citing ill health.

Then there's the text message that Byrd received from Connor's phone the night before she was killed, which read: 'Meet me. You know where." She immediately left to meet him, indicating that she believed he was alive and well.

Who sent Byrd that message? And were they also responsible for her murder? We take a look at some of the suspects below...

Abbie

ITV Studios/Mark Mainz BBC

Abbie's brother is missing, but you wouldn't know it. She doesn't appear to be worried about Connor and she's yet to take part in any of the local search parties. Plus, her friendship was Clana (more on her later) has likely raised a few eyebrows among viewers.

There's also a question mark hanging over Sheena and Granton Davidson.

Sheena is Connor's former boss at a local waste management facility. He was fired for being unreliable, and Sheena's husband also described him as "arrogant". In last night's episode, Byrd spotted Sheena watching Abbie from afar outside the university halls of residence.

While it's unlikely the Davidsons played a part in the text that was sent to Byrd, it's clear the full extent of their role has yet to be revealed.

Clana

ITV Studios/Mark Mainz

When Byrd disappeared into the night after she received the message from Connor's phone, Clana followed her. The next morning, Byrd was dead.

In the season 7 premiere, Clana can be seen watching Connor from a window after he dropped Abbie off at her halls, hinting at a history between the pair, or some ill feeling from Clana towards her friend's brother.

She also told Jimmy and Tosh with the utmost certainty that Connor was dead, and we also know that Clana is interested in the occult – she performed a ritual to honour "the great goddess of the night" as part of the equinox.

Is Clana harmless, simply following Byrd because she's inquisitive? Or is she more involved than we currently know?

Martin

ITV Studios/Mark Mainz

Martin has no personal connection to Connor but has chosen to remain on the island to help find him.

In episode 2, Shauna confronted him, questioning why he would spend his holiday "watching a family fall apart".

"There's nothing to get," he replied. "Your son is missing and I wanted to help."

Shauna appeared reassured, but viewers will undoubtedly still have their suspicions.

Is Martin secretly connected to Connor? Does he know what has happened to Shauna's son? Is his goodwill borne out of guilt?

There was also mention of Connor falling in with a bad crowd. Are they responsible for his disappearance and Byrd's death? Has Connor made some fierce enemies and paid the ultimate price?

Murray

ITV Studios/Mark Mainz

The police discovered Connor's sketchpad at Murray's home, which instantly raised their suspicions. Inside was a drawing of the librarian, which he interpreted as Connor having romantic feelings for him. That wasn't the case, but the pair appeared to leave their relationship on amicable terms, with Murray no longer considered a suspect.

Cameron and Nicole Waldron are also no longer in the firing line. The pair blamed Connor's dad Danny for the death of a family member, with the former police officer believing that they were behind his son's disappearance. But that situation has now been resolved.

Shetland season 7 continues on Wednesday 24th August on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Ann Cleeves's Shetland novels are available to buy now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.