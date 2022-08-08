Shetland star says season 7 case becomes “murkier and murkier”

The actor is reprising his role as DI Jimmy Perez in the acclaimed BBC One series – based on Ann Cleeves's book series – for the final time after nearly a decade in the role.

Shetland's Douglas Henshall says the case in season 7 will get "murkier and murkier" as it goes along.

The upcoming six-parter will follow Perez and his team's investigation into the mysterious disappearance of a vulnerable young man, which draws him into the secret past of a family new to Shetland, revealing an unimaginable threat to the community.

Speaking about the case at the heart of season 7, Henshall said: "It seems as though it’s a missing person but then it becomes murkier and murkier as it goes along. I really love that there’s no dead body at the start of this new series and the suspense of that is great."

Henshall also spoke about his decision to bid farewell to Perez and how he wanted the character to "go out on a high".

"I decided to leave a few years ago because I felt that Perez’s story was coming to a natural end – it was time to find a resolution to Perez’s private life," he explained. "I never wanted to ruin the things that were unique to him and our series so it felt like the right time to wrap up his story in a way that would be satisfactory to everybody."

Shetland has already been picked up for season 8 at the BBC, but a replacement for Henshall is yet to be confirmed.

It is possible that another member of the Shetland cast could take over from Jimmy. Alison O'Donnell, who plays DS Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh, and Steven Robertson, who plays DC Sandy Wilson, are top candidates, but fans will have to wait for season 7 to air to find out whether they get the job.

Shetland season 7 begins on Wednesday 10th August 2022 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Ann Cleeves's Shetland novels are available to buy now.

