Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s SAS: Rogue Heroes adds Outlander star to cast

Steven Knight’s SAS: Rogue Heroes has added another name to its stellar cast.

Advertisement

Outlander star Cesar Domboy, who plays Fergus Claudel Fraser in the time-travelling drama, has landed a supporting role in the upcoming series, which is set to air on BBC One.

The French actor will be joining the likes of Dominic West (The Wire), Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones), Connor Swindells (Sex Education), Jack O’Connell (The North Water) and Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service) in the exciting new show.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

It’s unclear who Domboy will play, but we do know the story focuses on eccentric officer Stirling (Swindells) and his ragtag gang of reckless rogues. Together, the unusual group revolutionises the accepted rules of modern warfare as they go on undercover missions.

SAS: Rogue Heroes is based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling novel of the same name – which is, in turn, based on a true story.

Knight has previously discussed why he wanted to cast young actors, saying: “The people who are depicted and who did such extraordinary things were young, in their 20s, and we have made a conscious decision to cast people of the same age.”

Though a release date is yet to be confirmed, it’s likely we won’t see the much-talked about drama land until 2022. So we’ll have to do our best to be patient until then!

Luckily, it looks like we’ll get to enjoy another of Knight’s highly anticipated projects before then. Peaky Blinders season 6 – the gangster drama’s last outing – wrapped filming in June 2021 and is likely to be released later this year.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.