Sex Education, Skins and Game of Thrones stars join cast of Peaky Blinders creator’s new drama SAS: Rogue Heroes

While we wait for the final season of Peaky Blinders to air, creator Steven Knight has been busy with a brand new upcoming drama set to take BBC One by storm.

SAS: Rogue Heroes is based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling novel of the same name, and will tell the story of how the world’s greatest Special Forces unit (SAS) was formed in the darkest days of World War Two.

The BBC has just announced the series’ star-studded cast, which will be led by Sex Education actor Connor Swindells, who plays rebel and SAS ideator David Stirling. Skins star Jack O’Connell, Game of Thrones’ Alfie Allen and Modern Love’s Sofia Boutella play the gang of reckless rogues Stirling recruits for his undercover unit.

Dominic West (The Wire, The Affair) will play Lieutenant Colonel Wrangel Clarke.

Speaking of the casting news, Swindells said: “I feel tremendously honoured to be joining this series with such a talented group of people. Portraying such an interesting man is incredibly exciting and I feel very lucky to be able to do so. It’s going to be an amazing ride.”

O’Connell added: “I’m excited to be working on Steven Knight’s bold and ambitious new project with a brilliant director and fellow cast members. Playing the legend Paddy Mayne is an honour. I can’t wait to get stuck into the challenge of telling this story.”

Knight himself also spoke about the “conscious decision” to cast young people to reflect the age the real of the heroes the story is based on.

“I’m really excited to be gathering together the very best of a new generation of British and International talent to tell this remarkable story,” Knight revealed. “The people who are depicted and who did such extraordinary things were young, in their 20s, and we have made a conscious decision to cast people of the same age.

“We enter this project with a spirit of adventure and believe our young and talented actors will do justice to this period of history.”

Though there is no confirmed release yet for SAS: Rogue Heroes, filming is currently underway.

