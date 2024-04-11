Well, he doesn't actually know.

When asked at a rountable whether his daughter Georgia Tennant watches any of his work, he revealed that, even if she did, neither she nor her husband – fellow Doctor Who star David Tennant – would tell him about it.

David Tennant and Georgia Tennant. Getty

"I very much doubt [she's watching]," he said, before going on to explain, "She’s been in California for the past two weeks, over the Easter holidays, so she won't be catching up there.

More like this

"Whether she'll get around to sitting down and watching it when she gets back, I sincerely doubt, because it's quite a busy life. She’s got kids and all these things happen around bedtime, and then I think they just collapse."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He added: "We tend not to watch each other's stuff, actually."

Read more:

However, he did mention that he had seen and enjoyed their work in pandemic comedy Staged, which saw both Georgia and David Tennant star alongside Michael Sheen.

"Weirdly, I did watch Staged, I thought it was very funny," Davison said. "But we tend not to watch, and at least if we do, we don't comment on it.

"So when I watch stuff David’s in, I've never gone to David, 'Ah, you were brilliant in that series the other day,' even though he is, and they certainly don't ring me up and go, 'I saw you in Beyond Paradise.' It’s a thing you just don’t do."

Beyond Paradise season 2 continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Fridays.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.