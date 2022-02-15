Cillian Murphy will once again reprise his now-iconic role of Tommy Shelby for what has been billed as the final chapter of his story (on the small screen, that is).

The BBC has finally confirmed exactly when Peaky Blinders will return to our screens, announcing a launch date for season 6 at the end of this month.

Creator Steven Knight has been quite open about how he hopes to continue the story in a Peaky Blinders movie, although Murphy has downplayed reports that the project is already moving ahead.

Whatever happens, we now know that Peaky Blinders will be storming back onto BBC One on Sunday 27th February 2022, taking the 9pm time slot often enjoyed by the broadcaster's top dramas.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This latest instalment of the crime drama is certainly a long time coming, as it was initially ramping up to start production a full two years ago, before those plans were thrown into chaos by the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite its long absence from our screens, with the season 5 finale airing back in September 2019, anticipation for this sixth outing remains extraordinarily high – and it isn't hard to see why.

Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) in Peaky Blinders

The new episodes will see Shelby continue his war against fascist politician Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin), as well as crossing paths with a mysterious new character set to be played by BAFTA nominee Stephen Graham.

Peaky Blinders boasts one of the most A-list casts on British television, with The Queen's Gambit breakout Anya Taylor-Joy and Venom's Tom Hardy also set to reappear.

Read more:

Peaky Blinders is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.