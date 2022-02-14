Volumes Two and Three of The Dimension Cannon take place in the aftermath of iconic TV story Doomsday, and follow Rose as she desperately tries to reach the Doctor while trapped in a parallel dimension.

There's excellent news for Doctor Who fans this Valentine's Day – with Big Finish confirming that Billie Piper will return to the Whoniverse to voice Rose Tyler in two brand-new box sets later this year.

Piper will be joined in the cast by Camille Coduri, who reprises her role as Rose’s mum Jackie Tyler, and Mark Benton, who returns as Clive Finch.

The two new volumes are titled Other Worlds and Trapped respectively and are already available to pre-order as collector’s edition box sets and as digital downloads ahead of release in October 2022 and September 2023 respectively.

Speaking about her return, Piper said: "The Dimension Cannon is such a brilliant idea and gives Rose a lot more life beyond the Doctor" adding that she was "delighted for the fans to receive these new adventures".

Meanwhile, producer Emily Cook said Rose was her "gateway into Doctor Who" and claimed it was "an absolute joy" to take on producing two more volumes of The Dimension Cannon.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One for two new specials later in 2022 – visit our Sci-fi hub for more news and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

