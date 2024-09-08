Outlander star Caitríona Balfe doesn't know how show will end: 'They're keeping it to themselves'
The show will wrap up for good when it airs its eighth season.
With just one and a half seasons to go before the show wraps up for good, Outlander fans are desperate to know how it's all going to end for Jamie and Claire Fraser – but it turns out even the stars themselves haven't been told yet.
In a recent interview with Collider, Caitríona Balfe teased that although she has seen at least some of the final script, some bits of it were still being kept under lock and key.
"The last script, I don't think any of us have read the full script," she revealed.
"I think they're still keeping parts of it to themselves until the very day that we film it. It's kind of interesting, I can't give any spoilers because I don't know."
Interestingly, author Diana Gabaldon – on whose books the series is based – recently warned viewers not to expect a final season that closely matches up what will happen at the end of her novels.
Responding to a fan question on her Facebook page, she said: "There's only so much I can say about the show, but what I can say is that it really won't resemble the end of the book series."
She also explained that the final season would have to cover the events of roughly three books, and added: "Obviously, they're going to have to cherry-pick some prime scenes/threads to film, and try to fit them into a framework that makes sense for one season, and that they can bring to a reasonably satisfactory conclusion."
Gabaldon is currently still writing the as-yet-untitled 10th novel, and in a separate Facebook comment she explained that she had given the creative team behind the Outlander TV series "a synopsis and pieces for dialogue" to help them craft the final season.
Of course, the main show might be coming to a close, but there is still plenty of cause for excitement for the future among the sizeable Outlander fan base, thanks to the new prequel series titled Blood of My Blood - which will chart the relationships between both Jamie's and Claire's parents.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com earlier this year, Harriet Slater (who will play Jamie's mother Ellen MacKenzie) said that it feels like "two period dramas at once".
"Going on set each day is like travelling back in time," she said. "You’re on location and everyone just looks like an 18th-century highlander – it’s amazing."
Outlander is available to stream on Starz in the US and on MGM+ in the UK. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon.
