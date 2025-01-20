Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Clunes previously teased that he doesn't think "there's anybody that would predict what happens", while Ashbourne Serkis added: "You just don’t know where the hell it’s going. And I think that’s great as a viewer. You don’t want to be able to predict, even if you try."

As well as twists, turns, striking performances and some stunning rural visuals, the series also features a tense original score and toe-tapping soundtrack. But what songs are featured throughout the run?

Read on for everything you need to know about Out There.

Out There Credits song

Martin Clunes as Nathan Williams and Louis Ashbourne Serkis as Johnny Williams in Out There. Buffalo Pictures for ITV and ITVX

The credits for Out There are soundtracked by Welsh icon Tom Jones, with his song Burning Hell.

The song takes elements from John Lee Hooker's track of the same name, and was released in 2010 on Jones's album Praise & Blame. It is likely the track viewers will most associate with the show.

Out There soundtrack

Michael Obiora as Scott Foley in Out There. Buffalo Pictures for ITV and ITVX

While Out There largely uses an original score, there are also moments of commercial music being used, featuring artists such as Pink Floyd, War and Krept & Konan.

Here's a full list of songs featured throughout the episodes:

Episode 1

Low Rider - War

- War Wish You Were Here - Pink Floyd

- Pink Floyd Money - Pink Floyd

Episode 2

Laundromat - Rory Gallagher

Episode 3

Ask Flipz (feat Stormzy) - Krept & Konan

- Krept & Konan Hold Tight London - The Chemical Brothers

- The Chemical Brothers Caught Up - July 7

Out There original score

Carly-Sophia Davies as Sadie in Out There. Buffalo Pictures for ITV and ITVX

The original score for Out There was composed by Patrick Jonsson, and has been made available to stream.

Jonsson's previous work includes the scores for films such as Scrapper, and series including Black Earth Rising.

You can find a full track list here:

Gravity (Main Theme)

Out There (From This Point Everything Is Different)

Perspective

Sabine

Shotgun

Anonymous

Gravity (Funeral)

Product

Watched

Skip – Patrick Jonsson & Richard Collins

Raid

The Lanes

Neighbourhood Watch

Your Secret's Safe

Surveillance – Patrick Jonsson & Richard Collins

Strike One

Drone Chase

Singles or Returns

Albatross – Patrick Jonsson & Kim Moore

Out There (We Wait)

Gravity (Reprise)

Out There is available to watch in full on ITVX.

