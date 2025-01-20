Out There soundtrack: All songs in Martin Clunes's ITV thriller
The series features artists including Tom Jones and Pink Floyd.
With all six episodes of Martin Clunes drama series Out There now available to stream on ITVX, fans are making their way through the unpredictable thriller at speed.
The series, filmed and set in Wales, follows a farmer called Nathan, who has to protect his son Johnny, played by Louis Ashbourne Serkis, from county lines drug traffickers and dealers.
Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Clunes previously teased that he doesn't think "there's anybody that would predict what happens", while Ashbourne Serkis added: "You just don’t know where the hell it’s going. And I think that’s great as a viewer. You don’t want to be able to predict, even if you try."
As well as twists, turns, striking performances and some stunning rural visuals, the series also features a tense original score and toe-tapping soundtrack. But what songs are featured throughout the run?
Read on for everything you need to know about Out There.
Out There Credits song
The credits for Out There are soundtracked by Welsh icon Tom Jones, with his song Burning Hell.
The song takes elements from John Lee Hooker's track of the same name, and was released in 2010 on Jones's album Praise & Blame. It is likely the track viewers will most associate with the show.
Out There soundtrack
While Out There largely uses an original score, there are also moments of commercial music being used, featuring artists such as Pink Floyd, War and Krept & Konan.
Here's a full list of songs featured throughout the episodes:
Episode 1
- Low Rider - War
- Wish You Were Here - Pink Floyd
- Money - Pink Floyd
Episode 2
- Laundromat - Rory Gallagher
Episode 3
- Ask Flipz (feat Stormzy) - Krept & Konan
- Hold Tight London - The Chemical Brothers
- Caught Up - July 7
Out There original score
The original score for Out There was composed by Patrick Jonsson, and has been made available to stream.
Jonsson's previous work includes the scores for films such as Scrapper, and series including Black Earth Rising.
You can find a full track list here:
- Gravity (Main Theme)
- Out There (From This Point Everything Is Different)
- Perspective
- Sabine
- Shotgun
- Anonymous
- Gravity (Funeral)
- Product
- Watched
- Skip – Patrick Jonsson & Richard Collins
- Raid
- The Lanes
- Neighbourhood Watch
- Your Secret's Safe
- Surveillance – Patrick Jonsson & Richard Collins
- Strike One
- Drone Chase
- Singles or Returns
- Albatross – Patrick Jonsson & Kim Moore
- Out There (We Wait)
- Gravity (Reprise)
Out There is available to watch in full on ITVX.
