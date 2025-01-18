Naturally, there are plenty of twists and turns along the way - and the two central stars have teased that fans will not be able to predict how it all unfolds.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Ashbourne Serkis said: "I that's what was so brilliant about it. Because you’re kept guessing, aren't you, really? And you can't predict what's going to happen."

Martin Clunes as Nathan Williams and Louis Ashbourne Serkis as Johnny Williams in Out There. ITV/Buffalo Pictures

Clunes added that he doesn't think "there's anybody that would predict what happens", while Ashbourne Serkis said: "You just don’t know where the hell it’s going. And I think that’s great as a viewer. You don’t want to be able to predict, even if you try."

The official synopsis for the series, which comes from the writer and director of Clunes's previous drama Manhunt, says: "Martin Clunes plays Nathan Williams, a man who runs a farm which has been in his family for generations, caught in a numbing rhythm of work and grief following the death of his wife, Sabine, two years previously.

"A single parent to teenager Johnny, played by Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Nathan is uniquely placed and possesses enough pent-up energy to take on the gangs that threaten to engulf his son.

"Consequently, he embarks on a personal journey that will take him ever further out of his comfort zone into a dark alternative world as he fights to protect his family, his homestead and his legacy.

"He’s missed all the clues that the country idyll around him has been fatally compromised, contaminated by waves of criminality spreading and mutating virus-like from the city.

"Now Nathan must accept that the rustic atmosphere of his childhood is long gone, replaced by something altogether more perilous. And the only way for Nathan to survive in this brave new world is to learn the rules and fight back."

Out There will air at 9pm on Sunday 19th January on ITV1 and ITVX.

