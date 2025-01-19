The series features some incredible scenery, particularly some stunning rural landscapes, but where was it actually shot?

Read on for everything you need to know about the locations used for Out There on ITV.

Where was Out There filmed?

Martin Clunes as Nathan Williams in Out There. Buffalo Pictures for ITV and ITVX

Out There is not only set in Wales, but it was also produced in association with Creative Wales and filmed entirely on locations in the country.

Most of the filming took place around the Black Mountains and Llandovery, and Joedi Langley, interim head of Creative Wales, said in a statement: "Out There showcases some of Wales’ stunning locations, and is yet another example of first-class drama being made in Wales and utilising Welsh talent at all levels.

"I’m pleased that the funding and support offered via Creative Wales helped to ensure the creation of 14 trainee opportunities on set, including one apprentice and four placements for trainees based in Mid Wales, and provided quality career opportunities for our workforce."

Creator and writer Ed Whitmore explained his decision to set the series there given its storyline surrounding county lines drug dealing, saying: "You have the sense of territory and and border and it felt like a natural place to set it just over the border between England and Wales.

"You still have that sense that this couldn’t happen here – it is too idyllic, but that is just the kind of mirage. We all don’t want things happening on our doorstep, but we all feel we know what is happening on our doorstep, and if anything was happening we’d know about it. There’s this false sense of self assurance about these things.

"We liked the idea of a community that felt in some ways quite old-fashioned. So we as an audience share in Nathan’s slightly rose-tinted view of where he lives and what his life is. Then the audience can share in the surprise, shock and horror as the layers are pulled back, starting with his own son, he is connected to a world he is blind to."

Meanwhile, Clunes said the decision to set the drama near the border of Wales was largely the decision of director Marc Evans, as "so much" of the programme is "about boundaries, and borders, and encroachment, and threat, and it is all sort of tied in together".

The actor said that he "really enjoyed filming in Wales", adding: "The locations were beautiful. I like being on a farm and being in the countryside. I was in my element and the horse was lovely. She was so sweet-natured, and I think all the crew wanted a horse by the end of the filming, and I wanted to take her home with me."

Natalia Kostrzewa, who plays Eva, said she "really enjoyed being in Wales" for the shoot, adding that "the nature is so beautiful, especially on the locations we filmed in".

"I am sure viewers will appreciate the work of the director of photography on this production," she said. "He has shown the countryside in Wales in such a beautiful way."

Meanwhile, Caleb star Mark Lewis Jones spoke of filming in a real pub in Llandovery and chatting with the landlady there about the real-life problems of county lines drug trafficking in the area.

He said: "When we filmed in a pub, we had a chat with the actual landlady who was working there. And she said that the drug problem in the town is so bad now that she's considering giving up. I think the scale of it was so shocking to me.

"I kind of knew about county lines, but thought it was places like Cambridge, sort of satellite towns around big cities. I didn't realise that it was so rife in small rural areas, and that it wasn't just a drug problem, that it was destroying communities like the one you see in the story."

Out There will air at 9pm on Sunday 19th January on ITV1 and ITVX.

