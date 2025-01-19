Meanwhile, Louis Ashbourne Serkis plays the crucial role of Nathan's son Johnny, who finds himself caught up in the dangerous world of the area's drugs trade.

But who is Ashbourne Serkis, what has he said about his role and what has he starred in before?

Read on for everything you need to know about Louis Ashbourne Serkis, star of Out There on ITV.

Who is Louis Ashbourne Serkis?

Lorraine Ashbourne, Andy Serkis and Louis Serkis Ashbourne. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage

Louis Ashbourne Serkis is an English actor who stars as Johnny Williams, the son of Martin Clunes's Nathan Williams, in the ITV drama series Out There.

He is part of an acting family, as the son of Andy Serkis and Lorraine Ashbourne, and the younger brother of Ruby Ashbourne Serkis.

Before his role in Out There, Ashbourne Serkis was perhaps best known for playing the lead character of Alex in the 2019 film The Kid Who Would Be King, as well as for his supporting role in the Netflix series The Queen's Gambit.

How old is Louis Ashbourne Serkis?

Louis Ashbourne Serkis is 20 years old.

He was born on 19th June 2004.

What nationality is Louis Ashbourne Serkis?

Louis Ashbourne Serkis is English.

He was born in Haringey in London. His parents are actors Andy Serkis and Lorraine Ashbourne, while his older sister, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, is also an actor.

What has Louis Ashbourne Serkis previously starred in?

Louis Ashbourne Serkis in The Kid Who Would Be King. Kerry Brown/20th Century Fox

Louis Ashbourne Serkis has had roles in a number of series, including Endeavour, Taboo, The Queen's Gambit and No Return.

He has also appeared in films including Alice Through the Looking Glass, The Current War, The Kid Who Would Be King, Allelujah and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, the latter of which was directed by his father, Andy Serkis.

As a child, he had a role in the extended edition of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

What has Louis Ashbourne Serkis said about his role in Out There?

Louis Ashbourne Serkis as Johnny Williams in Out There. Buffalo Pictures for ITV and ITVX

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Louis Ashbourne Serkis said of the scripts for the series: "I was captivated when I read the series. I just thought, 'This is something I would absolutely love to do.' I think it's so important for this story to be told."

He continued: "I love the relationship, and how it changes, between Johnny and his father. Because I have a couple of mates that have had loss in their life, and the way that it's changed them, and the way that it can bring them together with other people, whether it's their family, I think is really important.

"But then it's also how that ties in with the county lines aspect and with other trauma and how their little community, their farm, is really affected by what happens.

"So that all tied together, I think, is what sold it to me. And to play alongside Martin [Clunes] was definitely something I'd love to do."

Is Louis Ashbourne Serkis on Instagram?

Louis Ashbourne Serkis. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Louis Ashbourne Serkis is on Instagram, and you can find his account here - @louis.serkis.

Is Louis Ashbourne Serkis on Twitter/X?

It appears that Louis Ashbourne Serkis does have an account on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X, but that he isn't particularly active on the platform. You can find what appears to be his account at @LouisSerkis.

Out There will air at 9pm on Sunday 19th January on ITV1 and ITVX.

