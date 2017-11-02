"I got a phone call from my agent when I was in a car [telling her that she had been asked to meet with director Peter Morgan]. I think I had fairly recently finished watching the first series, which I think I had done in about three nights – and so I was very excited. My agent was trying to be subtle, not knowing who was in the car with me and she went ‘it’s something about a tiara’, and I went 'Oh, it’s The Crown!'"

Colman, who stars in Kenneth Branagh's new star-studded adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express, also waxed lyrical about sharing the screen with Dame Judi Dench in the Agatha Christie film, which arrives in UK cinemas on Friday 3rd November.

"Really genuinely, I’ve dreamt about that sort of a job as long as I can remember, and to find out that she is possibly nicer than I'd even imagined was just brilliant. She’s naughty, and she plays games. She’s really fun."

More like this

But Colman admits regret at not having had the opportunity to get advice for her upcoming turn as the Queen from a woman who has occupied one throne or another on countless occasions.

"I didn't know at the time! Damn, I should have."

Thankfully, departing queen Claire Foy has been on hand to guide her.

"She was just very supportive. She said I’ll have a lovely time, everyone on it is amazing; the voice coaching is impeccable. Because they were all amazing, so I’m just full of fear because you don’t want to be the one who screws it up. She’s lovely and she said I can call her anytime.”

Advertisement

Murder on the Orient Express is released in UK cinemas on Friday 3rd November.