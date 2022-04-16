The 30-second clip shows Sephy and Callum on the run together as her father – Home Secretary Kamal Hadley (Paterson Joseph) – orders his government employees to track them down.

The BBC have released the official trailer for Noughts + Crosses season 2, teasing the continued romance between Sephy (Masali Baduza) and Callum (Jack Rowan).

Meanwhile, the war between the Noughts and the Crosses continues, with Callum's brother Jude (Josh Dylan) telling him: "You cannot run. The fight is here."

Season 2 is set to air weekly on BBC One from Tuesday 26th April, however the full boxset will also be available to stream.

Helen Baxendale (Meggie McGregor), Bonnie Mbuli (Jasmine Hadley), Jonathan Ajayi (Lekan Baako) and Kiké Brimah (Minerva Hadley) are set to reprise their roles from series 1, while Top Boy's Jasmine Jobson, Michael Dapaah a.k.a Big Shaq and King Gary's Morgan Watkins join the cast for Noughts + Crosses' second season.

Taskmaster's Judi Love will also be taking on one of her first acting roles in season 2 as the comedian plays a TV presenter alongside Michael Dapaah.

The drama is adapted from Malorie Blackman's novels of the same name, which are set in present-day London with an alternative history where 700 years prior, the West African nations combined to form the Aprican Empire and colonised Europe, with Albion – which is comprised of Great Britain and Ireland – still being under the Empire's control.

Noughts + Crosses season 2 begins on Tuesday 26th April at 10:40pm on BBC One, with the full boxset available to stream on BBC iPlayer. You can buy Malorie Blackman's Noughts & Crosses on Amazon. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV guide.