The new series stars Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders) in the lead role as detective Joe Roag, who happens to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Well, we now have a proper first look at Cole in action in the series, as lucky for you, RadioTimes.com has an exclusive teaser for the new show.

You can watch the pulsating new teaser above - and in it, we follow Cole's Joe as he goes on quite the chaotic cat-and-mouse chase through the train and onto the platform as he tries to take down a hooded man.

As of now, we don't know exactly who the man is, but he appears to be carrying a laptop bag while running away from Joe, so we would assume that he could possibly be one of the remote and malicious forces that could be set to take down the train.

Joe Cole stars in Nightsleeper. Euston Films/Mark Mainz/BBC

What the lengthy clip does show us, though, is that this series certainly delivers on the action factor, and it will be a surefire hit for anyone who may have enjoyed Hijack, Red Eye or perhaps even the Die Hard films.

We do also get a glimpse at some of the familiar faces that are dotted throughout the cast, including Ruth Madeley (Doctor Who), Sharon Rooney (Barbie), Daniel Cahill (The Control Room), Katie Leung (Harry Potter) and James Cosmo (Game of Thrones).

Amid a mixture of train crew and passengers, we're sure this slightly claustrophobic drama will certainly liven up everyone's weekend TV schedules.

The official synopsis for the series reads: "Part fast-moving heart-in-mouth action-adventure and part twisty-turny whodunnit detective story, it’s a roller coaster drama where no one is ever quite who they seem."

The synopsis continues: "Leading the fight are Joe Roag, a cop who is a passenger on the train, and Abby Aysgarth, the acting technical director at the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

"But who are they fighting? And how can they win against the self-styled 'Driver' who seems one step ahead of every solution?

"There’s a small team working the night shift alongside Abby and a handful of passengers left on the train with Joe, but are they all as innocent as you’d think? Who can they trust? Who can we trust? Are there people on board who know more than they are letting on?"

Nightsleeper starts Sunday 15th September at 9pm on BBC One. All episodes will be available on iPlayer from 6am that day.

