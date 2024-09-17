Other winners included Fern Brady for comedy, How to Have Sex for film and The Last Dinner Party for popular music, while a Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to broadcaster, author and parliamentarian Lord Melvyn Bragg.

This is the latest in a long line of triumphs for Mr Bates vs The Post Office following its release in January – following hot on the heels of its win for New Drama at the National Television Awards last week, where the series was also given a special Impact Award and star Toby Jones was victorious in the Drama Performance category.

Earlier in the year, the cast for the show topped the annual Radio Times TV 100 list, celebrating those who changed the entertainment landscape for the better over the past 12 months.

One of the year's biggest TV sensations, the series quickly became the most watched TV show of 2024 and sparked a nationwide conversation about the injustices submostpasters and mistresses faced, after they were wrongly accused of fraud and theft due to errors caused by a faulty IT system.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com after winning at the NTAs, Jones said that it was "hard to be totally satisfied with the impact until change happens".

He continued: "Alan [Bates] keeps everyone on the straight and narrow about that. About the fact that nothing has changed for a lot of people and it needs to happen and we're yet to hear from the government...

"You heard the boos, they're waiting for action. The audience are right behind it, they just want to see action. Like all of us."

Meanwhile, Jo Hamilton, one of the subpostmasters and victims of scandal, called on the public for renewed support for those affected in her own NTAs speech.

"Almost all of these people behind me haven’t been paid yet, and out of the group of 555, more than 300 haven't been paid yet, including Sir Alan Bates," she said.

"He has a plan. So when he comes back to the nation for help, please be there to support him."

A documentary, titled Mr Bates vs The Post Office: The Impact, aired last week, on Monday 10th September, looking at the effect the series had after it first aired.

Mr Bates vs The Post Office is available to watch on ITVX.

