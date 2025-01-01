And while many fans of Coben's may be used to the propulsive nature of his adapted series, Missing You is slightly different to other popular shows like The Stranger, Stay Close or Fool Me Once.

Speaking a bit to that, Richard Armitage said previously: "The format has changed slightly. It’s five episodes written by one writer, Victoria Asare-Archer, who is brilliant. Similarly, that was what we had on Red Eye.

"One of the reasons this feels different is there isn’t a dense sub-plot surrounding a second character."

With such a big unfolding story at the heart of it and some great scenic (and city) shots to enjoy, viewers may be wondering just where Missing You was filmed. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the locations used.

Missing You location guide: Where was the Netflix drama filmed?

Rosalind Eleazar as Kat, Oscar Kennedy as Brendan in Missing You. James Stack/Netflix

Produced by Manchester-based Quay Street Productions, Missing You was filmed in and around Manchester city centre, Bolton and other notable towns around the area.

Filming for the series kicked off in early 2024 with certain scenes being filmed in Bolton's town centre, including at Le Mans Crescent, Victoria Square and Bolton School.

The police station in which Kat (Rosalind Eleazar) and Stagger (Richard Armitage) work at was actually filmed in Stockport, with Armitage revealing that it was one of his favourite locations to shoot in.

He said: "Often, they are just mundane sets of banks of computers, strip lighting and low ceilings. Our production designer, Vanessa Hawkins, used this old Victorian building, which I think was once an orphanage. It has a balustrade balcony and real height so we have crane shots. You can see the whole of the police station from above and the layering of design within the room. It’s brilliant.

"I absolutely love Stagger’s office. It reminded me of a scene from Columbo. It’s all dark wood and moody mid-century furniture. It’s so interesting because I think the building was derelict. They did an incredible renovation on it."

He also revealed: "The other great location I filmed in was the farm in Glossop which is part of the dating app investigation. It’s a cluster of houses, fields forever and stables. We were in this living-room with a ticking clock which felt like my grandma’s house. I loved it."

Of course, the farmhouse and countryside estate surrounding it feature pretty majorly in the series and are owned by dog breeder Titus (Steve Pemberton), who is concealing secrets of his own.

Speaking about his farmhouse hideaway as a setting in the series, Pemberton said: "Glossop is where I spent a lot of time in The League of Gentlemen. We worked in and around Glossop all those years ago, so as soon as we were driving into that location – the buildings, the architecture, the landscape – it all came flooding back to me.

"Obviously, Titus needs to be doing his shenanigans in a very remote place. We used two farms, one for the interiors and one for the exteriors. Farms can be quite scary places. I had always been haunted by Apaches, the 1977 public information film instructing children about the dangers of a farm, which plays out a little like Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None.

"Each of the children comes a-cropper and is killed. I remember someone drowning in a silo tub. Seeing their little hand sticking out of the grain. That scarred me for many years. The machinery that they have on farms is so sinister. Machines with metal teeth and contraptions used for insemination.

"Everywhere you looked on this it looked like a torture chamber anyway. It had a great atmosphere, especially when we shot there at night. We have a climactic scene where there is all kinds of action and fire and weapons. It’s a great choice of location."

Pemberton added: "One of the farmhouses was completely empty. Upstairs there was a bathroom with dead ladybirds and flies all over the floor. It hadn’t been touched. I think it’s just used for locations. That really helped the story."

In the final episodes, Kat manages to find out some information about the possible whereabouts of Josh (Ashley Walters) and so, takes a trip to a small town.

Those scenes were shot in the village of Parkgate, which is on the Wirral Peninsula in Cheshire, approximately 40 miles from Manchester city centre.

Serving as lead writer and executive producer on the series, Victoria Asare-Archer also spoke of the locations used in Missing You, saying: "I live in the countryside, so the rural landscapes were very important to us. There is a version of the countryside that is wonderfully pretty and beautiful and full of gorgeous rolling fields.

"The cliché is: urban – bad, country – good, but we wanted to subvert that by exploring the darkness of the countryside in Titus’ world. That is not a pretty farm. It is a dark, messy, muddy place where horrible things happen. It rained horrifically on the day of filming one of the biggest farm scenes and it felt perfect. Very British."

Missing You will stream on Netflix on 1st January 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

