Series five features stars from Game of Thrones, Downton Abbey, Poldark and Doctor Who, plus the likes of Keith Allen and Nigel Lindsay.

Death in Paradise series five ends this Thursday at 9pm on BBC1. Click here to jump down to the final episode's guest stars below.

The Death in Paradise cast

Emma Rigby

Who does she play? Laura Hagen

Which episode is she in? 1

Why do I recognise her? Rigby found fame as Hannah Ashworth in long-running soap Hollyoaks. She's since starred in Prisoners Wives, Fresh Meat, Ripper Street, The Job Lot and Once Upon a Time in Wonderland. She's also appeared in films The Counselor, Endless Love and Plastic.

Julian Ovenden

Who does he play? Dan Hagen

Which episode is he in? 1

Why do I recognise him? You might recognise Ovenden as Lady Mary's potential suitor Charles Blake in Downton Abbey or as Captain von Trapp in ITV's Sound of Music Live. He's also starred in Any Human Heart, Foyle's War, Smash, Midsomer Murders and Person of Interest, to name a few...

Neve McIntosh

Who does she play? Nicky Hoskins

Which episode is she in? 1

Why do I recognise her? She's only green-skinned Silurian and Victorian detective Madame Vastra from Doctor Who! But you might also know her from roles in Critical, Ripper Street, Lip Service or Sea of Souls.

Lloyd Owen

Who does he play? Dr Sam Blake

Which episode is he in? 1

Why do I recognise him? Owen played the US President in You, Me and the Apocalypse, Paul in Monarch of the Glen and Ansel in The Originals. But you might also know him from Silent Witness, Midsomer Murders, Apollo 18, The Innocence Projext, Miss Potter or Coupling.

Lucy Cohu

Who does she play? Caroline Bamber

Which episode is she in? 2

Why do I recognise her? Cohu has quite a screen CV, having starred in Broadchurch, Atlantic, Lightfields, Ripper Street, Upstairs Downstairs and Torchwood. And that's just the last few years. She's also appeared in Silent Witness, The Bill, Becoming Jane, Gosford Park and The Inbetweeners 2...

Nigel Lindsay

Who does he play? Andy Hammond

Which episode is he in? 2

Why do I recognise him? From roles in The Armando Iannucci Show and from Alan Partridge, or The Bill, The Tunnel, The Fear, Silent Witness, Four Lions, Rom, Clatterford or Waking the Dead.

Charlotte Hope

Who does she play? Lucy Preville

Which episode is she in? 2

Why do I recognise her? She was ruthless Myranda in Game of Thrones. She's also appeared in Whitechapel, The Musketeers, The Theory of Everything and Testament of Youth.

Paul Nicholls

Who does he play? Jay Crocker

Which episode is he in? 3

Why do I recognise him? The C Word, Law & Order: UK, The Fear, Holby City, Secret Diary of a Call Girl, The Passion, A Thing Called Love - and year-long stint in EastEnders.

Heida Reed

Who does she play? Eloise Ronson

Which episode is she in? 3

Why do I recognise her? As Poldark's first love Elizabeth in the hit BBC1 period drama. She's also appeared in Toast of London, One Day, Silent Witness and DCI Banks.

Hannah Britland

Who does she play? Zoe Mackay

Which episode is she in? 3

Why do I recognise her? She played Sam in Fresh Meat, Abigail in Scrotal Recall and Lisa in A Gert Lush Christmas. You might have also spotted her in Uncle, Vera or Misfits.

Robert Daws

Who does he play? John Green

Which episode is he in? 5

Why do I recognise him? He's another Poldark star. He played Dr Choake in series one. He's also appeared in Father Brown, Casualty, Holby City, The Royal, New Tricks, Coronation Street, Rock & Chips, Heartbeat, Jeeves and Wooster, The House of Elliot and many many more...

Wendy Craig

Who does she play? Aunt Mary

Which episode is she in? 5

Why do I recognise her? She's Matron in The Royal, Marion from Reggie Perrin and Aunt Juley in the Forsyte Saga. But she's probably most well known for appearances in sitcoms Not in Front of the Children, Butterflies and ...And Mother Makes Three.

Susie Amy

Who does she play? Ella Jenkins

Which episode is she in? 5

Why do I recognise her? Amy starred as Chardonnay in Footballers Wives, before appearing in Echo Beach and its spin-off mockumentary Moving Wallpaper.

Keith Allen

Who does he play? Neil Jenkins

Which episode is he in? 5

Why do I recognise him? Why wouldn't you? It's Keith Allen, actor, TV presenter, musician, comedian and dad to Lily Allen. His acting CV includes the likes of Trainspotting, Shallow Grave, Bodies and Robin Hood.

Tara Fitzgerald

Who does she play? Anouk

Which episode is she in? 6

Why do I recognise her? She's Selyse Baratheon in Game of Thrones, Susie from In the Club and Dr Eve Lockhart from Waking the Dead. She's starred in The Musketeers, Child 44, Exodus: Gods and Kings, Jame Eyre, I Capture the Castle, Frenchman's Creek, The Woman in White and The Tenant of Wildfell Hall.

Martin Compston

Who does he play? Dexter

Which episode is he in? 6

Why do I recognise him? He played Steve Arnott in Line of Duty, and has also popped up in Ripper Street, Silent Witness, The Great Train Robbery, Filth, Ice Cream Girls and Monarch of the Glen.

Jill Halfpenny

Who does she play? Naomi

Which episode is she in? 7

Why do I recognise her? She played Jill in Humans, Davina in Babylon, Diane in In the Club, Martha in Lightfields and long-running character Izzie in Waterloo Road. She also did a three year stint in EastEnders and a string of episodes in Coronation Street after kicking off her career as Nicola in Byker Grove.

Jack Donnelly

Who does he play? Sam

Which episode is he in? 7

Why do I recognise him? He was Jason, the star of BBC1 tea-time drama Atlantis. And also someone else called Jason in kid's series House of Anubis.

Aimee-Ffion Edwards

Who does she play? Sian

Which episode is she in? 8

Why do I recognise her? Edwards played Sophie in Detectorists, Elizabeth Barton in Wolf Hall, Esme Shelby in Peaky Blinders, Jenny Jones in Luther and Sketch in Skins.

Maggie O’Neill

Who does she play? Perrie

Which episode is she in? 8

Why do I recognise her? She was Sheila in Shameless and Suzy in EastEnders. She's also appeared in A Gert Lush Christmas, Peak Practise and Mansfield Park.

Sally Bretton

Who does she play? Martha

Which episode is she in? 8

Why do I recognise her? As Lucy from Lee Mack's sitcom Not Going Out. She's also had roles in Casualty, My Family, The Office, Absolute Power and Green Wing.

Death in Paradise is on Thursdays at 9:00pm on BBC1