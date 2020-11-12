Meet the cast of Death in Paradise season 10

Anticipation of more mysterious murders on Saint Marie is building as Death in Paradise begins to release details of the guest stars who will be appearing in season 10 of the perennially popular Caribbean crime drama.

Ralf Little (DI Neville Parker) is back for his second run as the island’s intrepid detective and this time he’s joined by Joséphine Jobert who returns as DS Florence Cassell, last seen suddenly disappearing into the sunset midway through season eight.

Besides Jobert, season 10 will also welcome back key members of the Death in Paradise squad: Tobi Bakare as JP Hooper, Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson and Elizabeth Bourgine as Mayor Catherine Bordey.

The BBC confirmed that Shyko Amos (Ruby Patterson) and Aude Legastelois-Bidé (DS Madeleine Dumas) will not be back after leaving at the end of season nine.

The crime drama is a sought-after job for actors, but who were the lucky few to receive a call from the Death in Paradise casting director? Comedian and actor Jason Manford let the cat out of the bag that he was visiting Guadeloupe for a guest role, along with former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher.

Season 10 will also feature Our Girl star Luke Pasqualino, The Salisbury Poisonings actress Faye McKeever, ex Casualty nurse Patrick Robinson, Poldark and Harlots actor Richard McCabe, Alex Rider actress Shalisha James-Davis, Grantchester actor Jim Caesar, Ackley Bridge actor Sam Retford and I May Destroy You actress Franc Ashman.

Who is back in Death in Paradise season 10?

Ralf Little plays DI Neville Parker

Who is DI Neville Parker? The Detective Inspector replaced DI Jack Mooney as Saint Marie’s top cop part-way through series nine. He arrived from Manchester for a routine visit, but was waylaid by an unfortunate case of deep vein thrombosis and somehow stayed for the duration of the season, despite every allergy under the sun and unusual hypersensitivity to the sun. By the end of the season nine finale DI Parker was suffering an existential crisis and was as anxious about returning to Manchester as he was about staying in Saint Marie. Despite the all-clear to travel, Neville chose to stay on the island.

“I’m fed up of living life the way I have to, instead of the way I want to,” he said. “What I’m saying is I’d love to be your DI permanently, if you’ll have me.”

Commissioner Selwyn hesitantly said yes – on a rolling contract.

Earlier in 2020 the BBC teased that Neville realises “he is existing in the Caribbean, rather than embracing life there. With Florence’s help, he determines to seize the day and finds himself starting to reveal some of his secrets – including of a romantic nature. But is Neville really built for a life in the tropics? And is a romantic relationship ever going to be possible for him?”

Joséphine Jobert plays DS Florence Cassell

Who is DS Florence Cassell? The popular figure of Florence departed Saint Marie midway through season eight after almost four years on an island which is idyllic for everyone except the weekly murder victim. DS Cassell assisted Kris Marshall’s DI Humphrey Goodman then Ardal O’Hanlon’s DI Jack Mooney in their murder-solving, her indispensable indigenous know-how an excellent counterpoint to their European methods. Actress Joséphine Jobert left season eight citing unspecified “personal and professional reasons” and was written out in a storyline in which her fiancé tragically died.

DS Casssell will be welcome back and we hope her stay is permanent. But Jobert herself has hinted her employment may not be longterm.

Don Warrington plays Commissioner Patterson

Who is Commissioner Selwyn Patterson? The urbane and charming but strict figure of Commissioner Patterson (Don Warrington) has been on Saint Marie for all 10 seasons and is the sole remaining original character in Death in Paradise. He’s reached the top of the tree and these days prefers lunching to sleuthing. But will he be there much longer? That have been reports that his familial links with niece Ruby Patterson may have compromised his authority.

We don’t know how that will play out in season 10, but the BBC teased: “Selwyn’s frustrations with his new detective take a back seat when he finds himself in the firing line.”

Tobi Bakare plays JP Hooper

Who is JP Hooper? JP joined the team on Saint Marie in season four back in 2015 and has proved himself an adept and reliable police officer, although he is missing his compadre Dwayne (Danny John-Jules). JP has gained increasing responsibilities over the years and his enthusiasm for his job is relentless. How will he react to the return of DS Cassell?

As far as Tobi Bakare is concerned, JP’s career is going strong and he has no reason to look beyond the island. “Am I bored of the show? No because I’m still going, my character can do more. I’m excited to see where the character is going to go next and where the show will go next,” he told HELLO!

Elizabeth Bourgine plays Mayor Catherine Bordey

Who is Catherine Bordey? The mayor also happens to be the proprietor of the local beach-front bar at which the Death in Paradise team like to wind down. Mayor Bordey has been an ever-present since season two in 2011 and is always ready with something cold and refreshing to drink and some sage advice to share. She is an attractive, welcoming presence and despite being French she now considers herself a true islander.

Former dancer and model, Elizabeth retrained as an actress and has had a busy career in France. She is also an avid Instagrammer from the set of Death in Paradise.

Who are the Death in Paradise season 10 guest stars?

Luke Pasqualino

Faye McKeever

Jason Manford

Richard McCabe

Shalisha James-Davis

Jim Caesar

Sam Retford

Franc Ashman

We will update the cast list as Death in Paradise announce more guest stars.

Death in Paradise is likely to return to BBC One early in the new year.

