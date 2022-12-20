The new series promises eight episodes of aristocratic drama , following a fiercely determined titular character (played by Emilia Schüle) as she is forced to leave Austria, marry and reckon with "a sense of personal freedom, individuality and self-determination beyond her times".

When it comes to Christmas time viewing, nothing quite beats nestling down with a period drama. That's why the BBC's latest offering, Marie Antoinette, will be a surefire hit with viewers.

The series is also created, written and executive produced by The Favourite's Deborah Davis so you just know that as well as glitzy ballgowns, there will be a heavy dose of scandal, emotion and captivating performances throughout the eight episodes.

Read on for everything you need to know about Marie Antoinette.

Emilia Schüle as Marie Antoinette and Louis Cunningham as Louis XVI. BBC

The new period drama will be released in that sweet spot between Christmas and New Year's, making it the perfect series to watch in one fail swoop, if you ask us.

Marie Antoinette is coming to BBC Two on Thursday 29th December at 9pm, with all episodes available immediately on BBC iPlayer from the same date.

Marie Antoinette plot: What's it about?

Emilia Schüle in Marie Antoinette. BBC

The eight-episode-long series follows Marie Antoinette’s arrival at Versailles as she endeavours to stamp her vision on the French Court, after (at just age 14) she’s forced to leave Austria to marry the Dauphin (Louis Cunningham).

As the synopsis states: "She must produce an heir to secure the alliance between France and Austria, but she’s as unprepared for her job as her awkward teenage husband. How will this free spirit react to Versailles with its ridiculous rules of etiquette?

"Embodying a sense of personal freedom, individuality and self-determination beyond her times, Marie Antoinette morphs into a teenage rebel determined to rebuild the dark and manipulative world of Versailles in her own image."

The story may already be widely known (if not, the infamous and disputed saying of 'let them eat cake') but this BBC series promises a feminist spin on the tale, centring on giving Antoinette a voice and narrative, something that is integral to Oscar-nominated Davis.

Speaking to Variety, Davis said that in writing Marie Antoinette, she "found the fighter, and I loved being with her all the way through her battles". She added: "Marie-Antoinette comes from a very long line of extremely strong-willed, spirited women, and she took them on.”

Marie Antoinette cast: Who stars in the drama?

Jasmine Blackborow as Lamballe and Emilia Schüle as Marie Antoinette. BBC

The eight-part series stars Emilia Schüle (The Perfumier) in the leading role, alongside James Purefoy (Solomon Kane), Louis Cunningham (Bridgerton), Jack Archer (Call the Midwife), Jasmine Blackborow (Shadow and Bone) and Gaïa Weiss (Vikings).

Read the full cast list below:

Emilia Schüle as Marie Antoinette

James Purefoy as Louis XV

Louis Cunningham as Louis XVI

Jack Archer as Provence

Jasmine Blackborow as Lamballe

Gaia Weiss as Madame Du Barry

Caroline Piette as Victoire

Roxane Duran as Joséphine

Crystal Shepherd-Cross as Adelaide

Oscar Lesage as Chartres

Nathan Willcocks as Mercy

Marthe Keller as The Empress

Liah O'Prey as Yolande

Yoli Fuller as Saint-Georges

Martijn Lakemeier as Axel von Fersen

Marie Antoinette is created, written and executive produced by Deborah Davis (The Favourite), directed by Pete Travis (Cold Feet, Bloodlands, Endgame) and Geoffrey Enthoven (Come as You Are,) and executive produced by Claude Chelli, Stéphanie Chartreux and Margaux Balsan for Canal+, Capa Drama, Banijay Studios France and Les Gens.

The costumes were also created by the award-winning Madeline Fontaine and Marie Frémont (Jackie).

Marie Antoinette trailer: When can I watch it?

Right now! The trailer for the new series is here and gives us a sneak peek into the drama to come, which looks positively jam-packed.

Watch the trailer below.

Marie Antoinette airs on BBC Two on Thursday 29th December at 9pm, with all episodes available immediately on BBC iPlayer from the same date.

