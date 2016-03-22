Actress Louise Brealey had some nice things to say to Twitter yesterday as it celebrated its tenth birthday. As well as being pleased about all the dog pictures the social media site has bought her over the years (we're all thankful for those) she also said it's been life changing to connect with young fans of Sherlock.

Brealey, who plays Molly Hooper in the BBC adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's work, is often to be found interacting with viewers of the show on the social platform. After the New Year's Day special she posted a message to thank fans for their outpouring of love for her new-look character, as Hooper donned a disguise for the Victorian-themed episode.