Everything we know about James Nesbitt’s mysterious Line of Duty character, Marcus Thurwell

When word got out that a major British star was joining the cast of BBC One’s Line of Duty, speculation was rampant across social media about who the mystery figure would be.

The one person that nobody suspected was James Nesbitt, as the Bloodlands star recently claimed to be “galled” that he had never been considered for the series – a statement we now know was intended to throw people off the scent.

Nesbitt has been cast in the role of Marcus Thurwell, an ex-copper we have heard about before in connection to one of AC-12’s investigations, but only now can we put a face to the name.

We’ve only seen him in photographs at this stage, but it seems inevitable that the character will make a more substantial appearance soon, so we’ve rounded up all the information we have on him so far. Read on for your essential briefing.

Line of Duty: Marcus Thurwell explained

If the name Marcus Thurwell rings a bell, it’s probably because this isn’t the first time that he has been mentioned as a suspect of OCG activity in the course of an AC-12 case.

Back in series three, Superintendent Ted Hastings and his team were looking into historic sexual abuse at a boys’ home called Sands View, where DS Danny Waldron (Daniel Mays) had once been a resident.

They discovered that a social worker named Oliver Stephens-Lloyd had attempted to bring attention to the awful things going on there, but he was discredited and later turned up dead.

The investigation into his death was led by one DCI Marcus Thurwell and was ultimately ruled a suicide, but a second post-mortem brought about by AC-12 found signs that it could have been murder.

Briefly considered as a potential line of enquiry in the Danny Waldron case, research into Thurwell was halted when attention turned to his senior officer, Patrick Fairbank.

In the second half of series six Thurwell has become a person of interest once more. It was revealed that he may have obstructed the course of justice in the case of Lawrence Christopher’s murder, which allowed his attackers to go free.

One of the perpetrators in that case was crime boss Tommy Hunter’s son, Darren, which suggests that Thurwell could have been in cahoots with the OCG at this time.

Notably, we only saw Thurwell’s name on paperwork in series three and we never saw a picture of his face, which allowed for the James Nesbitt reveal in this latest batch of episodes.

Is Marcus Thurwell ‘H’?

In series five, we found out that the criminal mastermind known only as ‘H’ communicates with his associates via an encrypted instant message feed on a laptop, thus ensuring his complete anonymity.

AC-12 learned of this with some assistance from rogue UCO John Corbett and attempted to track down where the communication might be coming from.

In episode four, Cyber Crime’s Amanda Yao informed Steve Arnott and Kate Fleming that attempts to trace the messages sent to the device revealed “another user with internet protocol [IP] address located in Spain”.

Arnott points out that this finding doesn’t necessarily mean the user is actually in Spain.

“Correct,” Yao replies. “The user could have concealed their true location, connecting by multiple VPNs. They may be in Spain, they may be next door – there’s no way of knowing.”

This brief interaction, which many fans will have likely disregarded by now, takes on a whole new meaning in light of Thurwell’s newly uncovered wrongdoing, as the retired copper is believed to now be living in Spain.

As a result, it’s quite possible that Thurwell is the one who has been communicating with his crime network via ominous text messages, from the relative safety of halfway across Europe.

Now we just need to check his spelling for that terrifying typo: “definately“.

