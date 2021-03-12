Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar addresses ‘H’ mystery ahead of season 6

There’s not long to go now until Line of Duty returns to BBC One for its long-awaited sixth series, and fans are already desperately searching for clues as to the identity of the mysterious ‘H’, the epithet given to the final of four corrupt coppers in the show.

But according to Adrian Dunbar, who plays Ted Hastings on the show, not even he is aware of the culprit – despite the fact that his character was placed under heavy suspicion in series five.

“That is a very difficult question to answer,” he told The Sun when asked if he was ‘H’. “Jed [Mercurio] does not let us know, does he? Who knows?

“The twists and turns of Jed’s mind . . . anybody could be. In the latest trailer, the finger is pointing in all different directions that you would not have imagined.”

This is a reference to the Line of Duty season six trailer that was released earlier this week, which appeared to suggest that the normally dependable Kate Fleming could come in for questioning this season.

And Dunbar joked that he makes extra effort to be nice to Mercurio – such is the power that the showrunner wields when it comes to writing the scripts.

“After series two, I realised the writer has absolute control of your life,” he said. “If Jed wants to, he could just throw me out of a window. So consequently we are all really nice to Jed. He is our best mate.”

Series six of Line of Duty is arriving slightly later than originally planned due to production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic – so, by the time the season begins later this month, it will be almost two years since we last saw AC-12 in action.

Early signs point to the new series being worth every minute of the wait, though, with the action-packed trailer promising a season full of major bombshells.

Dunbar, Martin Compston, and Vicky McClure are joined in the cast by a string of returning and new faces, including a fresh AC-12 recruit, played by Shalom Brune-Franklin, and this year’s big guest star Kelly Macdonald.