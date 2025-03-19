Known for his roles in Strike, The Musketeers and currently Black Bag, Tom Burke will be leading the cast alongside Steve Coogan, who has recently been seen in The Reckoning and Brian and Maggie.

According to the show's synopsis: "Inspired by one of the most remarkable criminal investigations ever conducted, the story follows a group of British Customs employees sent undercover to infiltrate some of the country’s most dangerous criminal drug gangs."

Other confirmed cast members include Hayley Squires (Beau Is Afraid), Aml Ameen (A Man in Full), Jasmine Blackborow (The Gentlemen), Douglas Hodge (Joker), Tom Hughes (The English), Johnny Harris (A Gentleman in Moscow), Gerald Kyd (The Assassin) and Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts).

Charlotte Ritchie plays Alison in Ghosts. BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

While their character details have not yet been revealed, we do know that the series will be focusing on the regular people who went on to double up as undercover agents, tasked with taking down those in the drug business.

The synopsis continues: "In the early 1990s, Her Majesty’s Customs and Excise was losing its battle with illegal drug smuggling across Britain’s borders. The solution was extraordinary.

"In a top-secret operation, a small team of Customs employees were sent undercover. Their task - to infiltrate Britain’s most dangerous drug gangs.

"But these were not trained spies. They were normal men and women, plucked from ordinary lives around the UK, put through a basic training regime and tasked with building new identities in the criminal underworld. These identities were called Legends."

Read more:

The series has been written and created by Neil Forsyth, who is best known for writing BBC's The Gold and Guilt. So, something tells us that Legends is set to be quite the unmissable drama.

In the director's chairs are the likes of Brady Hood (Top Boy) and Julian Holmes (Reacher).

A release date for Legends is yet to be announced, so do watch this space. In the meantime, Forsyth is also bringing us a brand new second instalment of The Gold, which is set to air later this year.

A first look at the new series was recently unveiled, confirming returning faces Hugh Bonneville, Charlotte Spencer, Emun Elliott, Tom Cullen, Stefanie Martini and Sam Spruell.

Some of the new cast joining The Gold season 2 include Tom Hughes (Victoria), Stephen Campbell Moore (War of the Worlds), Joshua McGuire (Cheaters), Joshua Samuels (Sexy Beast) and Tamsin Topolski (The Madness).

Legends will be coming to Netflix.

