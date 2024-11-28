While suspicion may point in his direction, Daniels must fight for his innocence, and in the process, reconnect with those closest to him in order to survive.

But as the only witness to the murder, Muncie is forced to go on the run – especially because it seems as though his life is very much in danger too.

Domingo leads the cast as the TV pundit, but who else stars in the new drama? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the cast of The Madness.

The Madness cast: Full list of characters and actors in Netflix drama

The main cast members for The Madness are all below, but scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Colman Domingo as Muncie Daniels

Marsha Stephanie Blake as Elena Daniels

Gabrielle Graham as Kallie

John Ortiz as Franco Quinones

Tamsin Topolski as Lucie Snipes

Thaddeus J Mixson as Demetrius

Stephen McKinley Henderson as Isiah

Deon Cole as Kwesi Dupree

Alison Wright as Julia Jayne

Dylan Taylor as Officer Lutz

Hamish Allan-Headley as Officer Wagner

Tahmoh Penikett as Mark Simon

Vinessa Antoine as Phaedra

Bradley Whitford

Alexander Hodge

Colman Domingo as Muncie Daniels

Colman Domingo as Muncie Daniels in The Madness. AMANDA MATLOVICH/Netflix

Who is Muncie Daniels? Muncie used to work as a political commentator, and while he may have worked as an activist when he was younger, he's a bit more removed from his community now in his work as TV pundit. He goes to the Poconos woods to work on his new book, but it's there that he comes across a murdered neighbour, Mark Simon, and the ball of conspiracy starts to roll.

Where have I seen Colman Domingo before? Domingo is known for numerous roles on screen and the stage, having won various awards for his performances over the years. He is perhaps best known for his roles in Fear the Walking Dead, Euphoria, Zola and Rustin. He has also starred in The Color Purple, Drive-Away Dolls and The Knick.

Marsha Stephanie Blake as Elena Daniels

Marsha Stephanie Blake as Elena, Lanette Ware as Nadia and Thaddeus J Mixson as Demetrius in The Madness.

Who is Elena Daniels? Elena is Muncie's wife, although the two are technically separated and looking to finalise a divorce. Even though they aren't on the closest of terms anymore, Muncie's mission to prove his innocence and keep his family safe brings them closer together.

Where have I seen Marsha Stephanie Blake before? Blake is known for her roles in When They See Us, How to Get Away with Murder, Wilderness, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Orange Is the New Black.

Gabrielle Graham as Kallie

Gabrielle Graham as Kallie, Colman Domingo as Muncie Daniels and Marsha Stephanie Blake as Elena Daniels in The Madness. AMANDA MATLOVICH/Netflix

Who is Kallie? Kallie is Muncie's eldest daughter who he has lost touch with over the years. Because he's scared for his family's safety, they reconnect.

Where have I seen Gabrielle Graham before? Graham is known for her roles in The Expanse, 21 Thunder, On the Basis of Sex and In the Shadow of the Moon. She has also appeared in The Bold Type and Twenties.

John Ortiz as Franco Quinones

John Ortiz as Franco in The Madness. AMANDA MATLOVICH/Netflix

Who is Franco Quinones? An FBI agent who has been working to take down the white supremacist at the heart of the murder case. He knows that the case is only the tip of the iceberg of something bigger, but is at a crossroads of how to investigate it.

Where have I seen John Ortiz before? Ortiz is known for his roles in films like Fast & Furious, Silver Linings Playbook, American Gangster, Kong: Skull Island. In terms of TV, Ortiz has starred in Messiah, Will Trent, Promised Land and Mayans MC.

Tamsin Topolski as Lucie Snipes

Tamsin Topolski as Lucie Snipes in The Madness. AMANDA MATLOVICH/Netflix

Who is Lucie Snipes? Lucie used to be married to Mark Simon and is well aware of his work in white supremacist group The Forge, but now seeks to get out of that far-right bubble. She's also on a search for the truth, but now knows she may be in danger.

Where have I seen Tamsin Topolski before? Topolski has starred in Penny Dreadful, The Rook, Slow Horses and Guilt. She has also starred in Strike, Call the Midwife, Atlanta and What You Wish For.

Thaddeus J Mixson as Demetrius

Thaddeus J Mixson as Demetrius in The Madness. AMANDA MATLOVICH/Netflix

Who is Demetrius? Demetrius is Muncie and Elena's teenage son, who isn't going down the path his father hopes for him. However, when their lives are thrown into jeopardy, he begins to step up.

Where have I seen Thaddeus J Mixson before? Mixson is known for his roles in Reasonable Doubt, Candy Cane Lane, Creed III and South of Heaven.

Stephen McKinley Henderson as Isiah

Stephen McKinley Henderson as Isiah in The Madness. AMANDA MATLOVICH/Netflix

Who is Isiah? One of Muncie's old family friends who knew his father. Isiah takes him in and tries to help him while he's on the run.

Where have I seen Stephen McKinley Henderson before? The acclaimed actor has starred in countless productions over the years, but is perhaps best known for his roles in Law & Order, The Newsroom, The Blacklist, Lady Bird and Dune.

Deon Cole as Kwesi Dupree

Colman Domingo as Muncie Daniels and Deon Cole as Kwesi Dupree in The Madness. AMANDA MATLOVICH/Netflix

Who is Kwesi Dupree? Kwesi is a close friend of Muncie's who tries to help him make sense of what's happening.

Where have I seen Deon Cole before? Cole is known for his roles in Black-ish, The Harder They Fall, The Color Purple, Average Joe and various stand-up comedy specials.

Alison Wright as Julia Jayne

Alison Wright as Julia Jayne in The Madness. AMANDA MATLOVICH/Netflix

Who is Julia Jayne? Jayne is an enigmatic figure who is wrapped up in the FBI's case and seems to be after Muncie for something.

Where have I seen Alison Wright before? The English actress is known for her roles in The Americans, Feud: Bette and Joan, Hollywood, Sneaky Pete and Snowpiercer.

