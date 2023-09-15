The highly anticipated show is based on the novel of the same name by B E Jones and follows picture perfect couple Liv and Will Taylor as they move to New York City for Will's new job.

But while their life may seem like a bed of roses, Liv quickly discovers that Will is cheating on her - and soon commits to getting revenge on her husband.

Leading the cast as the complicated heroine is Jenna Coleman, who many will undoubtedly recognise for her roles in The Serpent, The Cry and Victoria.

But who else stars alongside her in the new drama? Read on for a full breakdown of the Wilderness and where you've seen them before.

Wilderness cast: Full list of characters and actors in Prime Video series

The following cast members star in Prime Video's Wilderness. Scroll on to find out more about the main cast, as well as where you've likely seen them on your screens before.

Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will

Ashley Benson as Cara

Eric Balfour as Garth

Claire Rushbrook as Caryl

Morgana Van Peebles as Ash

Marsha Stephanie Blake as Detective Rawlins

Jonathan Keltz as Detective Wiseman

Talia Balsam as Bonnie

Crystal Balint as Liana

Natalie Sharp as Marissa

Geoff Gustafson as Zach

Jake Foy as Anton

Jenna Coleman plays Liv

Jenna Coleman as Liv in Wilderness. Prime Video

Who is Liv? Liv is a former local newspaper journalist who makes the move from the UK to New York with her husband Will so that he can accept a new high-flying job. But she soon realises that, while she's been busy cultivating a happy home and putting her own dreams to the side, her husband has been betraying her trust entirely.

Where have I seen Jenna Coleman before? Coleman has starred in a number of acclaimed dramas over the years, starting out in Emmerdale and Waterloo Road. She has gone on to star in Doctor Who, The Cry, Victoria, The Serpent and The Sandman. She is set to lead the cast of upcoming BBC detective drama, Jetty.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen plays Will

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will Taylor in Wilderness. Prime Video

Who is Will? Will is Liv's husband, and is a charismatic, smooth-talking guy who has quickly won over everyone at his new place of work. But late nights and away days only spell one thing, and it's not long before Liv cottons on to his extramarital affair – but will he leave their impromptu American road trip unscathed?

Where have I seen Oliver Jackson-Cohen before? Jackson-Cohen is perhaps best known for his roles in The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, as well as The Invisible Man and Apple TV+'s Surface.

Ashley Benson plays Cara

Ashley Benson as Cara in Wilderness. Prime Video

Who is Cara? Cara is a junior PR executive at Will's new place of work, and is the woman he has been seeing behind Liv's back. But when she turns up during the married couple's road trip, what will this mean for their adventure?

Where have I seen Ashley Benson before? Benson is perhaps best known for her role as Hanna Marin in Pretty Little Liars and its spin-off series, Ravenswood. She has starred in a number of movies including Spring Breakers, Her Smell and Private Property.

Eric Balfour plays Garth

Eric Balfour as Garth in Wilderness. Prime Video

Who is Garth? Garth is Cara's boyfriend, and although they seem entirely like opposites, Garth is convinced he's in a mutually loving relationship.

Where have I seen Eric Balfour before? The American actor and singer is perhaps best known for his roles in 24, The OC and Six Feet Under. He has also starred in films like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Skyline.

Claire Rushbrook plays Caryl

Claire Rushbrook as Caryl in Wilderness. Prime Video

Who is Caryl? Caryl is Liv's mother, and resents her daughter's move to the US for the sake of her husband. Blighted by her own experience of being cheated on by Liv's father, she is untrusting of Will.

Where have I seen Claire Rushbrook before? Rushbrook has starred in a number of notable TV series and films over the years, including Ali & Ava, Sherwood, Whitechapel and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Morgana Van Peebles plays Ash

Morgana Van Peebles as Ash in Wilderness. Prime Video

Who is Ash? Ash is a neighbour of Liv and Will's in their New York apartment block, who quickly befriends Liv and is a sounding board for her major life problems.

Where have I seen Morgana Van Peebles before? Van Peebles has starred in TV series like Superstition and Chasing Shadows, as well as films like You're Killing Me.

