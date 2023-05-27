HBO's head of drama Francesca Orsi recently spoke with Deadline about how the ongoing writers' strike could affect their various schedules, and while she said it was "too early to tell", Orsi did give an update on anticipated production dates for both projects.

Fans of HBO zombie thriller The Last of Us and high school drama Euphoria are eagerly awaiting the second and third seasons of each show respectively, but it seems they will have to wait a little longer than was originally anticipated.

Orsi said: "We were looking at The Last Of Us for some time in 2025. And The White Lotus was ideally looking to go in 2024 but there’s some question about timing of the strike."

On Euphoria she added: "Euphoria is one of those that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on [The] Idol but at this point, we don’t have countless scripts. We can’t start shooting, so the delivery of that show - ideally in 2025 - will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is all pencils down and just finishing posts on Idol."

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us. HBO/Warner Media

Given this, it looks like the absolute earliest we could see the next season of both shows would be 2025 - although a 2026 release date could also be on the cards, depending on when production is able to get underway.

Of course, The Last of Us and Euphoria aren't the only shows for which schedules have been affected by the writers' strike.

Production on the final season of Stranger Things has now been pushed back, as pre-production on Game of Thrones prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

Meanwhile, the second season of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power will complete filming without the series' showrunners on set.

The strike has predominantly affected American series, with British shows such as Doctor Who being so far "unaffected".

