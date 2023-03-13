And by the looks of things, that second run will be deviating a little from the video game on which it's based – with showrunner Craig Mazin revealing that just like with season 1 he won't be afraid to take the narrative in a very different direction.

The first season of The Last of Us has wrapped up with an acclaimed final episode, and while fans will be disappointed that the run has come to an end we can be reassured that a second outing has already been confirmed.

"It will be different. Just as this season was different," he told ComicBook.com. "Sometimes it will be different radically and sometimes it will be barely different at all. But it's going to be different and it will be its own thing."

He added: "It won't be exactly like the game. It will be the show that Neil [Druckmann, co-creator] and I want to make."

Meanwhile, star Ashley Johnson – who voiced Ellie in the games and plays Anna in the series – has teased a little about what fans can look forward to in that second run, especially regarding Ellie's future.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, she said: "After seeing the Left Behind episode with Storm Reid and [Ellie] and Riley just going into the mall and just having that moment of child-like happiness, where they’re getting this moment of whatever a normal teenager would be, and seeing that and seeing those moments - it’s kind of the first time where you see Ellie happy.

Ashley Johnson in The Last of Us. HBO

"And the weight of the world is not on her shoulders and she’s able to be a kid. I think after the events of what happened up until now at the end of this season, I think she’s never going to be the same, but I'm really excited to see her relationship with [The Last of Us Part II character] Dina

She added: "Because those are little moments where we just get to see a little bit of light and a little bit of happiness for her. Also after watching the episode with David, the whole winter section, Bella definitely has the anger and the violence of Ellie which is something that is going to need to be there for the events that happen. I think she’s going to kill it, figuratively and literally."

The Last of Us is available on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.

