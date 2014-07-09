“There were so many moments from the very first day we shot to know where, not only as a character, but myself as a person, needed something to get out of the scene and so that seemed to be the word.

“We really never meant it to catch on like it did.”

But catch on it did, with one eagle-eyed viewer counting up a grand total of 144 bursts of “Dammit” throughout the duration of the long-running show.

More like this

And the irony hasn’t passed Sutherland by.

“I think that number is half the number of people I killed on the show,” he jokes.

“You can’t swear, but kill as many people as you want.”

Advertisement

Sutherland’s return as Jack Bauer in 24: Live Another Day continues tonight at 9:00pm on Sky1.