First look at Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson in This England

The new five-part miniseries is written and directed by Michael Winterbottom ( The Trip , Greed ), and will explore the tumultuous early months of Johnson's time in office.

Sky has unveiled first-look images and a teaser trailer revealing Sir Kenneth Branagh in the role of Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the upcoming drama series This England (formerly titled This Sceptred Isle ).

The primary focus will be the COVID-19 pandemic, with the drama intending to take us inside the halls of power, where decisions were being made that would come to change the lives of so many across the country.

Kenneth Branagh plays Boris Johnson in This England SEAC

We'll also see the impact on the frontlines, with stories from doctors, nurses and care home workers, as well as scientists racing to find a vaccine, interwoven between the political drama unfolding behind the door of No. 10.

In addition to Branagh as the Prime Minister, several other prominent figures will also be depicted in This England, with Ophelia Lovibond (Feel Good) playing Carrie Johnson and Andrew Buchan (The Crown) as then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Andrew Buchan plays Matt Hancock in This England SEAC

In addition to brand new images, Sky has also released a brief teaser trailer, which recreates some of the dramatic press conferences that were must-see viewing in the early days of the health crisis.

You can watch the This England trailer below:

In addition to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, This England will also touch on matters relating to Brexit as well as Johnson's own controversies, both personal and political.

This England is coming later this year to Sky Atlantic and NOW. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

