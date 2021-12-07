Ike Herschkopf and Marty Markowitz now – what happened to The Shrink Next Door characters in real life?

We just have two episodes to go until The Shrink Next Door – the star-studded Apple TV Plus dark comedy – reaches its dramatic conclusion, with viewers slowly learning more about the real-life story that inspired the shocking series.

Advertisement

For those who are yet to begin streaming the show, which is based on Joe Nocera’s factual podcast of the same name, the eight-part series stars Will Ferrell as under-confident New Yorker Marty Markowitz, who begins seeing charismatic therapist Dr. Isaac ‘Ike’ Herschkopf (Paul Rudd) after struggling with anxiety around the death of his parents.

Over the course of 30 years, however, Ike crosses the boundaries of psychotherapist and patient, manipulating Marty into cutting off his sister Phyllis (Kathryn Hahn), writing him and his family into his will and letting them move into his family house in the Hamptons.

Featuring a stellar cast and moving performances, The Shrink Next Door makes for a captivating watch – but if you’re wondering what happened to the real-life Markowitz and Herschkopf after Markowitz removed himself from the situation, then we’ve summed it up nicely for you below.

Read on to find out what happened to Ike Herschkopf and Marty Markowitz and where they are now.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What happened to Marty Markowitz?

Getty

After breaking off his 30-year relationship with Herschkopf in 2010, Markowitz – who is now 80 – got back in touch with his sister Phyllis, from whom he’d been estranged for 27 years.

Markowitz took back his Hamptons estate from Herschkopf and went travelling with his sister through China and Italy.

In 2012, Markowitz filed a complaint against Herschkopf with the New York State Department of Health and after a two-year investigation, which began back in 2019, the body stripped Herschkopf of his medical licence.

According to Forward, Markowitz closed down his fabric business this year and retired, with plans to travel across Thailand with his girlfriend.

He told the publication that he’s “much happier now” than he was when associated with Herschkopf, adding: “It’s my 40-year ordeal. It was 29 years under his power and 11 years seeking justice. I finally got it.”

He added that The Shrink Next Door director Michael Showalter and its stars Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell spent a day at his Southampton home before filming the series.

“After filming, Will Ferrell sent me an email saying, ‘I don’t know if you’ll like the series, but hopefully you’ll like the arc.'”

What happened to Ike Herschkopf?

Apple

Markowitz cut off Dr Isaac ‘Ike’ Herschkopf and wrote him and his family out of his will back in 2010, however it wasn’t until 2019 when charges were brought against Herschkopf, when the Shrink Next Door podcast aired.

In April 2021, the New York State Department of Health ordered Herschkopf to give up his medical licence after finding him guilty on 16 incidents of professional misconduct which included gross incompetence, exercising undue influence, fraudulence, gross negligence and moral unfitness.

Herschkopf denied the claims against him and told the New York Times in November that he was planning on appealing the ruling. However, earlier this month, he lost a bid to overturn his charges, Bloomberg reported.

The writers and stars behind The Shrink Next Door did not reach out to Herschkopf when making the show, showrunner Georgia Pritchttl told TheWrap.

“I’ve seen footage of Ike, and I’ve read lots of letters from him. And I know that he feels that he’s done nothing wrong, that he is the injured party in the story,” she said.

“So that in itself was really useful and kind of informed my decision to — unlike the podcast, which is Marty’s version of events — kind of tell a story where both men are kind of the heroes of their own stories, and both men feel wronged by the other person.”

Advertisement

The Shrink Next Door is available to stream on Apple TV+, with episodes arriving every Friday. You can see The Shrink Next Door cast in full here. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.