The Shrink Next Door cast: Meet the characters from the Apple TV+ drama

The Shrink Next Door is based on the podcast of the same name about the unsettling, real-life relationship between one psychiatrist and his patient.

Across the eight episodes, viewers will come to learn how Dr Isaac Herschkopf was able to worm his way into Martin Markowitz’s life, impacting both his personal and professional spheres as those around him grew increasingly more concerned.

Read on to find out who you can expect to see in the cast of The Shrink Next Door.

Will Ferrell plays Martin “Marty” Markowitz

Who is Marty Markowitz? Marty runs his own fabric selling business in New York City. He decides to seek out a therapist on the advice of his rabbi (Allan Wasserman) and his sister, who are both worried about his mental state, which has taken a beating due to the pressures of his job, family issues, the death of his parents and the breakdown of his relationship.

What else has Will Ferrell been in? This man needs no introduction, but we’re going to give you one anyway. Ferrel’s vast filmography includes Anchorman, Elf, Step Brothers, Talladega Nights, Zoolander, Stranger Than Fiction, The Other Guys and most recently Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Ferrell is also the voice of Megamind in the animated franchise of the same name, and he also plays Lord Business in The Lego Movie.

Paul Rudd plays Dr Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf

Who is Ike? Ike is the psychiatrist who Marty reaches out to for guidance and support, but their relationship spirals into the exact opposite.

What else has Paul Rudd been in? The better question is probably what hasn’t Rudd appeared in. He stars as Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and you’ll also be able to catch him on the big screen in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which is out in cinemas right now. Other notable roles include Josh in Clueless, Phoebe’s hubby Mike in Friends, David in The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Brian Fantana in the Anchorman franchise, plus many, many more.

Kathryn Hahn plays Phyllis Shapiro

Who is Phyllis Shapiro? Phyllis is Marty’s younger sister and is described as the “strong one” of the two. She initially urges Marty to speak to Ike but as the shrink’s presence in her brother’s life grows, Phyllis begins to question his true intentions.

What else has Kathryn Hahn been in? Hahn recently appeared in Disney+’s WandaVision alongside Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as nefarious witch Agatha Harkness, who will also be the subject of her own spinoff series. Her first major TV role was NBC crime drama Crossing Jordan, which was created by Heroes’ Tim Kring. She has since appeared in Amazon’s Transparent and I Love Dick, Parks and Recreation, and she’s the face of HBO comedy series Mrs Fletcher. Hahn’s most notable film roles include How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, We’re the Millers and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, among others.

Casey Wilson plays Bonnie

Bonnie is Ike’s wife, who is also curious about what, exactly, is going on between her husband and his new patient.

What else has Casey Wilson been in? Wilson played Penny in US sitcom Happy Endings, which wrapped up back in 2013. She has since starred in two more sitcoms – Marry Me, in which she played one half of the central couple, and The Hot Wives, a Hulu parody of The Real Housewives franchise. Wilson is also one of the main cast members on dark comedy Black Monday alongside Don Cheadle and Regina Hall. The series revolves around a Wall Street trading firm in the approach to Black Monday.

Cornell Womack plays Bruce

Who is Bruce? Bruce is one of Marty’s employees who becomes worried about the fabric business in light of Ike’s involvement in his boss’s life.

What else has Cornell Womack been in? Womack’s face is one that you’re unlikely to be familiar with given that his CV is peppered with lots of minor roles. Shows of note that he has worked on include Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Criminal Intent, CSI: Miami, Boston Legal, Suits, The Newsroom, Criminal Minds and Better Call Saul.

Lindsay Kraft plays Deborah AppleTV+

Who is Deborah? Deborah is Marty’s ex-wife, who drives the fear of God into Marty and is referred to as “vermin” by Phyllis.

What else has Lindsay Kraft been in? Kraft’s most recent work includes her role as Allison on sitcom Grace and Frankie alongside Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, and Claire in comedy-drama anthology series Why Women Kill, which does exactly what it says on the tin.

Sarayu Blue plays Miriam

Who is Miriam? Miriam is another of Ike’s patients, who first meets Marty in the waiting room following one of her sessions with the psychiatrist.

What else has Sarayu Blue been in? You can watch her in Netflix’s To All the Boys franchise as Trina Rothschild, a neighbour of the Covey family. She was also part of the main cast in US medical drama Monday Mornings, romcom drama No Tomorrow on The CW, and NBC’s I Feel Bad.

The Shrink Next Door is available to stream on Apple TV Plus.