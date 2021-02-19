Billie Piper’s I Hate Suzie renewed for series 2

Dark comedy-drama I Hate Suzie will return for a second series, Sky has announced.

The series, created by Secret Diary of a Call Girl’s Lucy Prebble and Billie Piper, aired on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in August last year and stars Piper as the titular actress whose career is thrown into chaos when nude photos of her are leaked.

New episodes will begin filming in 2022.

I Hate Suzie’s first series, which aired on HBO Max in the US, also starred The Crown’s Daniel Ings as Suzie’s husband Cob, Innocent’s Leila Farzad as Suzie’s agent Naomi and Collateral’s Nathaniel Martello-White as Carter, Suzie’s lover and colleague.

Back in January, RadioTimes.com revealed Piper and Prebble were workshopping storylines for I Hate Suzie series two, following on from series one in which all eight episodes tackled a different stage of grief.

While Piper told Radio Times magazine in August last year that she drew on her own personal experiences whilst playing Suzie – a former child pop star who becomes a big TV actress – saying: “I know exactly what that feels like and I’m sure it feeds into my performance.

“I’m only coming to terms with a lot of it right now. In my 20s a lot of my stress from that period was buried, and I still struggle to remember a lot of it.”

Piper rose to fame at the age of 15 with her debut single Because We Want To, before moving from music to TV and starring as Rose Tyler in Doctor Who‘s 2005 reboot – a role she recently said she “wouldn’t go back” to.

