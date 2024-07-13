Purcell is joined in the series by a host of Australian star and Northern Irish actor Ian McElhinney. But who do they all play and where might you have seen them before?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of High Country.

High Country cast: Who stars in the Australian drama?

Below is the main line-up for High Country which is now airing on BBC One. Read on to find out more about the cast and characters.

Leah Purcell as Andrea 'Andie' Whitford

Ian McElhinney as Sam Dyson

Sara Wiseman as Helen Hartley

Aaron Pedersen as Owen Cooper

Linda Cropper as Rose De Vigny

Geoff Morrell as Bryan Harris

Henry Nixon as Damien Starc

Nathaniel Dean as Nash Mason

Leah Vandenberg as Tammy Samson

Luke McKenzie as Brett Sweet

Leah Purcell plays Andrea 'Andie' Whitford

Leah Purcell as Andie Whitford in High Country. BBC/Curio/Sony Pictures Television/Sarah Enticknap

Who is Andrea 'Andie' Whitford? Andie is a detective from the city who is transferred to the small town of Brokenridge.

What else has Leah Purcell been in? Purcell is best-known for starring in Wentworth Prison, while she has also appeared in Beastmaster, Janet King and The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

Ian McElhinney plays Sam Dyson

Ian McElhinney as Sam Dyson in High Country. BBC/Curio/Sony Pictures Television/Sarah Enticknap

Who is Sam Dyson? Sam is the retiring sergeant that Andie is brought in to replace.

What else has Ian McElhinney been in? Northern Irish actor McElhinney has had roles in series including Maisie Raine, The Fall, Game of Thrones, Ripper Street, Mrs Wilson, Krypton, Doctor Who, Bloodlands, The Split, Derry Girls, Unforgotten, A Small Light and The Outlaws, as well as films including Rogue One and The Boys in the Boat.

Sara Wiseman plays Helen Hartley

Sara Wiseman as Helen Hartley in High Country. BBC/Curio/Sony Pictures Television/Narelle Portanier

Who is Helen Hartley? Helen is Andie's partner.

What else has Sara Wiseman been in? Wiseman has had roles in series including Mercy Peak, The Cult, The Almighty Johnsons, A Place to Call Home, Between Two Worlds, Shortland Street and One of Us is Lying, as well as films such as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Aaron Pedersen plays Owen Cooper

Aaron Pedersen as Owen Cooper in High Country. BBC/Curio/Sony Pictures Television/Sarah Enticknap

Who is Owen Cooper? Owen is a park ranger who helps Andie.

What else has Aaron Pedersen been in? Pedersen has had roles in series such as Wildside, Water Rats, MDA, City Homicide, A Place to Call Home, Mystery Road and Jack Irish.

Linda Cropper plays Rose De Vigny

Linda Cropper as Rose De Vigny in High Country. BBC/Curio/Sony Pictures Television/Narelle Portanier

Who is Rose De Vigny? Rose runs a haven for artists, but is struggling financially.

What else has Linda Cropper been in? Cropper has had roles in shows such as Palace of Dreams, Melba, Bordertown, Water Rats, The Pacific, The Leftovers and Offspring.

Geoff Morrell plays Bryan Harris

Geoff Morrell. Dave J Hogan/Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

Who is Bryan Harris? Bryan is a wealthy and prominent citizen of Brokenridge, who has a less than friendly relationship with Sam.

What else has Geoff Morrell been in? Morrell is known for his roles in series such as Murder Call, Grass Roots, Blue Heelers, Home and Away, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Wolf Like Me.

Henry Nixon plays Damien Starc

Henry Nixon as Damien Starc in High Country. BBC/Curio/Sony Pictures Television/Narelle Portanier

Who is Damien Starc? Damien is a former school teacher who claims to be psychic, and his insights make him the prime suspect in the missing persons investigation.

What else has Henry Nixon been in? Nixon has had roles in series including Don't Blame the Koalas, All Saints, The Pacific, The Kettering Incident, Wakefield, The Secrets She Keeps, Last King of the Cross and The PM's Daughter.

Nathaniel Dean plays Nash Mason

Nathaniel Dean as Nash Mason and Jamie Timony as Liam Mason in High Country. BBC/Curio/Sony Pictures Television/Narelle Portanier

Who is Nash Mason? Nash is one of a pair of siblings who are repeatedly causing trouble for the police.

What else has Nathaniel Dean been in? Dean is known for his roles in Always Greener, Headland, Alien: Covenant, The Nightingale, Wentworth Prison and Boy Swallows Universe.

Leah Vandenberg plays Tammy Samson

Leah Vanderberg as Tammy Samson (right) with Annie Chiswell as Maddie Harris, Luke McKenzie as Brett Sweet and Emma Annand as Gemma Sweet in High Country. BBC/Curio/Sony Pictures Television/Sarah Enticknap

Who is Tammy Samson? Tammy is the mother of a boy who went missing and was found murdered. Sam believes that Damien was behind the killing.

What else has Leah Vendenberg been in? Vandenberg has appeared in shows such as Stupid Stupid Man, Snake Tails, Wentworth Prison, The Wrong Girl, Jar Dwellers SOS, The Letdown, Big Words, Small Stories, Savage River and Wellmania.

Luke McKenzie plays Brett Sweet

Luke McKenzie as Brett Sweet in High Country. BBC/Curio/Sony Pictures Television/Ben King

Who is Brett Sweet? Brett is a member of the police team in Brokenridge.

What else has Luke McKenzie been in? McKenzie has appeared in Rescue Special Ops, Winners & Losers, Home and Away and Wentworth Prison.

High Country will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 9:10pm on Saturday 13th July 2024.

